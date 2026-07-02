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Go fly a kite's avatar
Go fly a kite
Jul 2

Newspapers are wonderful❣️Thank you, Capitol Hill Citizen.

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Syd Griffin's avatar
Syd Griffin
Jul 4

Love me some hard copy!

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