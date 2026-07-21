If you were a leader in the national Democratic Party and wanted to launch a nationwide campaign against Donald Trump for his widespread corruption, who would you choose as the face of the campaign?

Not Senator Charles Schumer, the Senator from New York who has pocketed hundreds of thousands of dollars in Israel Lobby cash and then turned around and joined Trump in pushing funding for the Israeli genocide in Gaza through Congress.

No crime is worse than genocide. And Schumer’s bloody finger does not play well when pointed at his accomplice Trump.

But Schumer is, in fact, the face of the Democrats' new Anti-Corruption Campaign Against Trump.

The campaign was announced today on Capitol Hill.

Public interest groups concerned about corruption should stay far away from the corrupt and bloody Democratic Leader Schumer.

But instead, what popped into our inbox hours after the Democrats announced their Schumer-led anti-corruption campaign?

A press release announcing Combating Corruption – a Public Citizen forum on July 30 at the National Press Club featuring a keynote speaker – Charles Schumer.

Why?

The Capitol Hill Citizen, a 40-page print newspaper covering Congress, has been at the forefront of pushing back against the duplicity of what we call the Nonprofit Industrial Complex – made up of inside-the-beltway public interest groups that make their bed with the corrupt Democratic Party. Ignoring the corruption. Ignoring the funding of the genocide. Turning the other cheek.

For what?

Want to stay on top of the corporate duopoly's rampant corruption? Get your copy of Capitol Hill Citizen in print at capitolhillcitizen.com.