Who Should Lead the Anti-Corruption Campaign Against Trump?
Charles Schumer?
If you were a leader in the national Democratic Party and wanted to launch a nationwide campaign against Donald Trump for his widespread corruption, who would you choose as the face of the campaign?
Not Senator Charles Schumer, the Senator from New York who has pocketed hundreds of thousands of dollars in Israel Lobby cash and then turned around and joined Trump in pushing funding for the Israeli genocide in Gaza through Congress.
No crime is worse than genocide. And Schumer’s bloody finger does not play well when pointed at his accomplice Trump.
But Schumer is, in fact, the face of the Democrats' new Anti-Corruption Campaign Against Trump.
The campaign was announced today on Capitol Hill.
Public interest groups concerned about corruption should stay far away from the corrupt and bloody Democratic Leader Schumer.
But instead, what popped into our inbox hours after the Democrats announced their Schumer-led anti-corruption campaign?
A press release announcing Combating Corruption – a Public Citizen forum on July 30 at the National Press Club featuring a keynote speaker – Charles Schumer.
Why?
The Capitol Hill Citizen, a 40-page print newspaper covering Congress, has been at the forefront of pushing back against the duplicity of what we call the Nonprofit Industrial Complex – made up of inside-the-beltway public interest groups that make their bed with the corrupt Democratic Party. Ignoring the corruption. Ignoring the funding of the genocide. Turning the other cheek.
For what?
Want to stay on top of the corporate duopoly's rampant corruption? Get your copy of Capitol Hill Citizen in print at capitolhillcitizen.com.
As an occasional contributor to Public Citizen’s fundraising efforts regarding lawsuits it filed in the recent past, I received an invitation to its annual banquet earlier this year. The banquet featured Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who was set to receive an award from PC. I had read earlier that only seven (7) Democratic senators voted against Bernie Sanders’ recent bill to halt some weapons sales as well as bulldozers to Israel. Schumer was of course one of the 7 Democrats who voted against the bill in its entirety. Whitehouse, however, was one of four (4) additional senate Democrats who voted against the bill’s provision against weapons sales while voting for the provision to halt the sale of bulldozers. I called Public Citizen at the number provided on the invitation and informed the designated official who answered the phone that I was boycotting the event because of its award to Whitehouse in light of his failure to support a partial weapons embargo in the face of an ongoing genocide. The official replied that PC did not intend to pull the award and added that foreign policy was not a focus of its work. I replied that support for a genocide could not be compartmentalized and that in featuring Whitehouse and giving him an award, PC was turning a blind eye to a genocide.
On another front: A lot of Democratic Party affiliated “public action groups” also fundraise off Citizens United by linking it in their publications and outreach to the ability of billionaires to buy elections. What they don’t say and perhaps don’t know is that even if Citizens United were overturned, billionaires would still be able to buy elections under the Supreme Court’s 1976 decision, Buckley v. Valeo, which equated money with speech. My suspicions that the groups were simply pocketing the money they raised off CU was confirmed recently in a short addendum to The Ralph Nader Radio Hour. A lot of these organizations exist only to provide careers for themselves. They do little if anything else. Public Citizen does file lawsuits, e.g., regarding DOGE’s data breach of federal employee data, but at the same time indirectly supports the Gaza genocide. I hope public pressure on the group will mount. Thanks to Capitol Hill Citizen for further exposing the organization’s moral inconsistencies. BTW, I had to do my own research to learn of Whitehouse’s vote on the Sanders’ bill. I didn’t see it, or the identities of the other 10 Democrats who voted against a partial weapons embargo, published in any media outlets. (I had to look at the Senate’s own report of the votes). This is the least of what the media should be doing.