If you are the family of Alex Odeh, I guess having a documentary movie made about his killing and his killers is better than nothing.

But how much better than nothing?

Here was a man of peace, a Palestinian-American who met regularly with his Jewish brothers and sisters to seek peaceful dialogue in a world ravaged by war. Forty-one years ago, on October 11, 1985, Odeh, a Palestinian American civil rights leader and southern California director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC), was scheduled to speak at Congregation B’nai Tzedek, a Reform synagogue. When Odeh went to his Santa Ana office that morning, a pipe bomb exploded as he opened the door.

Odeh was 41 years old, a husband, and a father of three young daughters.

More than four decades later, not a single person has been brought to justice for his murder. Investigators identified three suspects associated with the extremist Jewish Defense League (JDL).

“We know who did it. We know where they live. We know why they did it, how they did it,” a retired Santa Ana police officer who investigated the murder told David Sheen, the Israeli reporter who is the star of the documentary movie – Who Killed Alex Odeh?

Sheen focuses on three primary suspects – Robert Manning, Israel/Keith Fuchs (aka Izzy), and Andy Green (aka Baruch Ben Yosef – aka BBY) – who were all members of the Jewish Defense League (JDL).

Ben-Yosef is one of the founding fathers of Israel’s modern-day Temple movement, which seeks to replace Jerusalem’s Dome of the Rock with a Jewish temple. As an Israeli lawyer, Ben-Yosef has appeared numerous times before the Israeli Supreme Court and represented convicted U.S. spy Jonathan Pollard. As a young lawyer, far right minister of national security Itamar Ben-Gvir did his internship with Ben-Yosef.

In the movie, Sheen actually gets an interview with Ben-Yosef in Israel by telling Ben-Yosef that he wants to interview him about religious discrimination at the Temple Mount. When Sheen starts asking about Odeh, Ben-Yosef cuts off the interview.

For years, Sheen has been tracking the rise of the Israeli far right. He is the author of the upcoming book – Messiah Mode: The Rise of the Jewish Far Right (OR Books, March 2027) – in which he traces the roots of Meir Kahane, the Jewish Defense League and Israel’s Monarchist camp, the farthest-right faction of the Jewish community in Israel that seeks to expel Palestinians from Palestine. Sheen’s book details how this New York City based thuggery grew in influence until they effectively became the government in Israel.

The documentary, by filmmakers Jason Osder and William Lafi Youmans, tracks David Sheen’s investigation into those suspected of the killing of Odeh.

Sheen has been writing about this case for years. It’s unnerving watching Sheen on film, putting his life at risk tracking the suspected killers of Odeh in Israel.

The troubling question hovering over the documentary is this – we know where these people are, we know where they live, why aren’t they being arrested?

At one point, he cold calls Hugh Mooney, a Santa Ana police officer who first investigated the Odeh killing.

“My name is David Sheen, and I’m an Israeli journalist. I understand that many, many years ago you were working on a case that I’m currently investigating,” Sheen says.

“What’s it about?” Mooney asks.

“It was the murder of local man named Alex Odeh,” Sheen says.

“You are aware that Mossad shut us down along with the State Department,” Mooney says matter of factly.

“Well, no, I wasn’t aware of that,” Sheen says.

“The FBI was told not to arrest them, and they just watched them get on a plane and fly out to Israel. So they (FBI agents) were not happy,” Mooney says.

Sheen flies to Los Angeles to interview Mooney face to face.

“I was an area commander of the city of Santa Ana,” Mooney tells Sheen. “I responded up there to take partial command of the scene. And then a helicopter landed in a field next door, which was highly unusual. Turned out to be the FBI and LAPD, and they arrived and told us that they knew what happened and who did it. They knew what happened, and we were told we could not go arrest them. They said we knew it was them, and they wouldn’t let us arrest them.”

“Why would the U.S. Attorney not want them arrested? It didn’t make any sense. We knew they arrived back in New York, and they stayed there for another two weeks before they flew out to Israel.”

A young Sam Husseini makes a cameo appearance in the movie. In July 2016, Husseini was working his first job in Washington, D.C. for ADC in Washington. A newly elected Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington to meet with President Bill Clinton. And he goes to the National Press Club to meet the press. And there in audience is Husseini, and Netanyahu calls on him.

Husseini asks about the suspected killers roaming free in Israel and why Israel isn’t cooperating with the FBI to bring them home. Netanyahu lays out his bullshit.

“I assure you that our policy is to cooperate fully – we don’t make a distinction between the murderers of Arabs or Jews – innocent blood is innocent blood – that is our policy,” Netanyahu says.

What has Congress done about this travesty of justice? The usual – put out statements of concern.

One of the first stories I wrote for the Capitol Hill Citizen was for the inaugural issue – in March 2022 titled – Durbin to FBI: Bring Alex Odeh Killers to Justice.

Senator Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), then chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was pressuring then FBI director Christopher Wray to bring Odeh’s killers to justice.

“For more than 35 years, the perpetrators of this gruesome crime have successfully evaded justice,” Durbin wrote in a letter to Wray. “Last month, three suspects were once again publicly identified, in this instance by Hugh Mooney, a Santa Ana police officer involved in the Odeh case. Given these recent revelations, the FBI must intensify its efforts to investigate the murder of Mr. Odeh and bring his killers to justice.”

“The assassination of Mr. Odeh at the hands of domestic terrorists remains unresolved. The reported suspects, who were tied to an extremist organization suspected of perpetrating numerous domestic terrorism attacks against Arab-American leaders that same year, fled to Israel shortly after the bombing.”

“These individuals are not in hiding,” Durbin wrote. “Quite the opposite: two continue to live openly in Israeli settlements and another is incarcerated in a federal prison in Arizona, after being extradited to the United States in 1993 and convicted of an unrelated murder committed by mail bomb.”

“Despite numerous public reports about the identity of Mr. Odeh’s killers, the FBI has not yet publicly named any suspects. In his interview with the Los Angeles Times, Mr. Mooney stated: ‘It was a very solid case and easy to prosecute.’”

“Another retired police officer who worked on the Odeh case for over a decade stated plainly in another interview from last year: ‘We know who did it. We know where they lived. We know why they did it, and how they did it.’”

“It is critical that the United States government do everything in its power to bring these individuals to justice. As President Biden recently said of terrorists who target Americans: ‘The United States will never rest. We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down to the ends of the Earth.’”

“In order to preserve the rule of law and deter future would be attackers, the terrorists who murdered Alex Odeh must not escape accountability. Justice for Mr. Odeh’s family can no longer be delayed.”

Yet justice remains delayed. The filmmakers do a masterful job in summarizing the case against the suspected killers. Sheen deserves all the praise in the world for his courage in documenting the case against them.

But they remain at large.

“The case is thirty something years old at this point,” says David Habib, the former President of the LA Chapter of ADC. “The day that it happened, they told me – we know exactly who did this. And nothing of consequence has happened since. So you kind of have to be skeptical at this point that it’s ever going to be resolved.”

As David Sheen asks – “If I managed to find them, how is it possible they failed?”