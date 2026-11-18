We are very proud to announce that the latest edition of Capitol Hill Citizen, November/December 2026, is out and available to readers in print.

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The issue is, if nothing else, packed. It includes an interview with Representative Al Green on impeachment and civic responsibility, an open call for shop class to be reinstated in high schools across the country, and features on the new Luddite movement and the bravest among us who have chosen to use only flip phones. There are plays, pleas, and polemics, alongside hard-nosed policy analysis by Capitol Hill stalwarts like Ralph Nader and Bruce Fein.

In short, Capitol Hill Citizen runs the gamut. It is a small operation devoted to a sprawling piece of our political landscape, making room for the arguments and ideas that our two-party corporate media machine has little interest in entertaining.

And yes, we will continue to publish excerpts from each issue here on Substack. We’re glad you’re reading them.

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But we hope you’ll consider signing up to receive the full paper in print. Here’s why:

Capitol Hill Citizen was created to be read by and held in the hands of citizens done with the corporate duopoly and the internet addictions that keep the citizenry depressed, dejected, distracted and defeated -- citizens such as ourselves. (And we don’t mean to sound like those music snobs who insist that you have to listen on vinyl or you’re not getting the full experience.)

There is really something to be said for reading what you didn’t come looking for. You might pick up the paper for Al Green and find yourself knee-deep in one of John Richard Hawkins’ monologues, or Christen Civilletto’s intimate portrait of corporate crime in Niagara Falls, or August Lamm’s case for relinquishing your smartphone. Part of the joy of print is that these things arrive together. Our readers are invited to wander through an issue, disagree vehemently with it, leave their thoughts in the margins, hand it to a neighbor -- all without their interests and reactions being recorded by an algorithm that will use them to sell them something later that day.

Democracy requires a material dimension. Everyday, we must resist the many powers that are trying to flatten us into data points. Ideas need places to land and occasions to be discussed outside of the purview of our corporate overlords. Print media affords us one modest occasion to nurture those ideas in our daily lives, where arguments linger longer than they take to be scroll passed, so much so that they might, one day, turn into action.

The paper exists because a handful of people believe strongly in the importance of print in sustaining an independent media and, ultimately, a thriving democracy.

Whether you read Capitol Hill Citizen here for free or support us through a paid Substack subscription, please consider becoming a print subscriber. A small donation towards a print only future means a tremendous amount for our work and for our mission. We would like to keep making this paper, and we would like you all to keep reading it.

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