The founder of the Capitol Hill Citizen, Ralph Nader, appeared on C-SPAN’s Washington Journal on September 30 to discuss the Capitol Hill Citizen and its mission to bring Congress closer to the people it is supposed to represent.

“It is a newspaper for all the citizenry,” Nader said. “It’s nonpartisan. It calls it as it sees it, and it gets a great response from readers who have to ask for it. We’re not interested in having a publication that you just scroll through and then forget about. That’s why it’s in print.”

When asked why the paper doesn’t offer a complete digital edition, Nader echoed Capitol Hill Citizen’s “Why Print” manifesto which emphasizes the material dimension of democracy.

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“We have seen an enormous number of readers who want to hold it in their hands,” he said. “Studies show that you retain more with print. The table of contents is on the website, and one of the interviews is on the website. But we really want to encourage print, especially for young people. We don’t want to overload people with the internet.”

For Nader, Capitol Hill Citizen shares a core purpose with C-SPAN—helping citizens exercise their power over Congress.

“My longtime acquaintance Brian Lamb started C-SPAN to bring the people closer to Congress,” Nader said. “This is like a dual track. It’s a nonpartisan newspaper that shows what is going on in Congress and what people can do about it back home.”

Congress: The Citizenry’s Main Lever

Nader called for the establishment of nonpartisan congressional watchdog organizations in every congressional district.

“People should know that Congress is their main lever for a peaceful, productive democracy. Congress is the smallest branch of government, but it’s the most powerful branch. It’s the only branch that has the taxing power, the spending power, the power to declare war, the confirmation power and the investigative power over the executive branch.”

And yet, Congress has become increasingly isolated from the public.

“There are about 500 full-time reporters covering Congress,” Nader said of the mainstream press. “They don’t cover civic activity on Capitol Hill. And above all, they don’t cover that Congress is becoming more and more remote from the people.”

“You call members of Congress, and more and more have voicemail during office hours. If they don’t have voicemail, they have an intern answering who can’t answer any questions. People are complaining to us and others that they can’t reach even the staff in Congress.”

AI and Congressional Hand-Wringing

Geerges also asked Nader about “Strip, scan and shred: AI companies destroying rare books for profit,” an article in Capitol Hill Citizen’s latest edition.

“Republican Senator Hawley of Missouri called it one of the greatest thefts in the history of our country,” Nader said. “They just ignore copyright laws. They grab books and digitize them. They are taking rare books—they buy them because they have a lot of money—and they shred them after they’re put into digital form.”

But Nader noted the destruction of physical books is part of a larger failure to regulate generative artificial intelligence.

“The bigger question is that there is no regulation of it,” he said. “Congress keeps pounding its desks at hearings. They never get around to doing anything about it. It’s threatening human autonomy. It’s threatening the safety of the human race. And the corporations are warning us about this—Anthropic, for example; OpenAI, for example. Even Elon Musk is warning about it.”

“People don’t understand their own power”

“Less than one percent,” Nader said. “Listen to this. My experience is that if one percent—that’s 2.5 million people—organize in congressional districts, know what they’re talking about, press for changes in Congress and represent public opinion, they can overcome these corporate lobbies very decisively.”

“We did it with the auto industry years ago,” he said. “It was done to get lead out of gasoline and paint. It was done to establish the Environmental Protection Agency, OSHA, the Freedom of Information Act and whistleblower rights.”

“People don’t understand their own power. They are the sovereign power. The Constitution does not start with ‘We the Congress.’”

Asked whether ordinary people, young people, truly retain power in a political system dominated by financial incentive, Nader responded without hesitation.

“Of course they do. Now it’s controlled by money because the people have withdrawn in disgust and cynicism, which is exactly what the corporate lobbies swarming over Capitol Hill want them to do.”

“Congress represents us because we have delegated our sovereign power to it. The history of the United States is full of that.”

“One percent can turn Congress around if they know what they’re talking about, represent public opinion and zero in on the 535 members of Congress.”

Listen to the full C-SPAN interview here.

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