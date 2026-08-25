In late July 2026, out of the blue, we received an email from a fan of Capitol Hill Citizen—John Hawkins.

Hawkins had been following Ralph Nader’s career for over sixty years. As an expression of his appreciation, he recently completed a play about Ralph titled Public Citizen No. 1.

It’s a great piece of political art that speaks to the power of print, and we reprint the prologue of the play in our latest issue, and now here.

PROLOGUE

A newsroom after midnight. Most of it dark. One island of light: a long layout table strewn with galley proofs, a glue stick, an X-ACTO knife, a coffee mug, a paper plate with a half eaten salad. Bundles of newsprint stacked against the wall.

The air should carry it – ink, cut pulp, the hot-metal tang of the press still turning in the next room. (Production note: if the house can manage it, put a single fresh-printed sheet in every patron’s hands on the way in – the ink still living on it. Let them smell the play before a word of it is spoken.)

Ralph Nader, old, in shirt sleeves, stands over the table, squaring a column of type with two fingers. He works a moment in silence. Then, without looking up — to us:

Nader: People ask me – why paper? Why, at my age, with the whole shouting infinitude of the internet lying open like a drain, I would put ink on a dead tree and deliver it, by hand, to 435 members of Congress who will not read it. (a beat)Because they will not read it. That’s the point.

The internet is a gulag – clutter, diversion, ads, a man selling you a mattress between the wars. You put a thing online and it goes into the void, and the void says thank you.

He lifts a fresh sheet from the stack, holds it to his face, breathes it in.

Nader: But this. (the smell) Ink, and pulp, and a little machine oil — and your grandmother walks into the room. You can’t archive a smell. You can’t paywall it. They have not yet built the screen that smells of anything but warm dust, though God knows they’re working on it. (He draws a thumb along the edge of the sheet)

And the grain of it, under the thumb. A screen feels like a screen feels like a screen – the same cold glass in every hand. This remembers your hands. (He sets it down)

We tell ourselves the news is a thing the mind does. It isn’t. It comes in first through the nose and the fingertips. The mind arrives later. Like Congress.

He gestures, loosely, toward the press in the dark beyond.

Nader: Oldest machine we still trust. Gutenberg – five centuries back, a winepress and a fistful of lead – and all at once a man in a room could put a thing in his neighbor’s hand that the bishop had not approved. Everything since is a footnote to that. The pamphlet. The broadside. Paine. The Revolution. A boy with a canvas sack. (beat)

Ink, pressed into paper, put in the hand of a citizen. They keep telling me it’s obsolete. So is the wheel. I notice we kept the wheel.

He takes up the knife, trims a proof.

Nader: You can hold it. Fold it. Leave it on a senator’s chair so he has to physically move it to sit down. (He lifts a galley.) That is the most contact I have had with the United States Congress in a decade. Moving the paper off the chair.

He sets it down.

Nader: I delivered papers as a boy. Winsted, Connecticut. The Evening Citizen. Canvas sack, cut into your shoulder like a yoke. You learned the route in the dark, and you learned that every door was a person, and the person was owed the truth whether or not they tipped at Christmas. (dry) Most of them did not tip at Christmas.

(He looks up, finally, at us.)

Ninety-two years later I am still on the route. Same sack. Heavier. A door.

Nora enters from the dark – late twenties, coat on, backpack, a stack of corrected proofs under her arm. She stops, surprised to find him.

Nora: You’re still here.

Nader: So are you.

Nora: I’m 28. It’s different.

Nader: Is it?

Nora: (crossing, dropping the proofs on the table) You shouldn’t be using the blade. You’ll take a finger off. (She lifts the X-ACTO out of his hand, not unkindly – the way you would take it off your own grandfather.)

Nader: I’ve kept all ten for ninety-two years.

Nora: That’s exactly when people get cocky. (beat, eyeing the salad) Is that dinner?

Nader: It’s lunch. I’m behind.

Nora: There’s a Lebanese place two blocks down that delivers. The hummus is –

Nader: My mother’s was better. (simply; it lands. Then, lighter:) Everyone’s mother’s was better. That’s how you know it was a culture and not a franchise.

Nora sits, despite herself. Picks up a finished page, reads the front.

Nora: “Impeachment Without a Vote.” (looks at him) Nobody is going to impeach him. The Democrats won’t even say the word.

Nader: I know. I drafted 13 articles with a constitutional lawyer, and a sitting congressman dropped them in the hopper, and the leadership treated it like he’d passed gas in church.

Nora: So why run it?

Nader: (the real answer, plain) Because somebody has to be on the record being right at the time. Not afterward. Afterward is free — anybody can be brave in the memoir. The paper is the record. When the historians come, and they always come, late, with their footnotes and their sorrow, I want one place where it says: we knew. We said so. In broad daylight.

Nora glances up at the dark masthead.

Nora: Why “broad daylight”? The Post says “darkness.”

Nader: The Post is owned by a man who sells you everything else, too. (a flick of dryness) And “darkness” is flattering. It sounds like a conspiracy — men in a room, a candle. It’s worse than that. Democracy dies on C-SPAN. Cameras on, gallery half-full, the bill numbered and the vote recorded, and not one citizen – (he taps the table) – moving the paper off the chair.

(Pause. The cynicism in Nora has a crack in it now.)

Nora: How do you not get tired?

Nader: Oh, I’m tired. (a small smile) Tired isn’t a reason to stop. Tired is just the weather.

Nora: No — how do you not get tired of it. Of being the one. Sixty years – the one man in the room saying the thing nobody wants to hear. They laugh at you, and then 30 years later it’s a law, and they name it after the senator who fought you on it.

Nader: (mild) You’ve been reading my file.

Nora: I edit your file. (beat) Doesn’t it make you bitter?

Nader: (He considers it honestly. Sets down his tools.) When I was your age there was a car. A pretty car. People died in it, for reasons the company knew and had priced out to the dollar. And I found I could not un-know it. That’s the whole disease. Most people, the world hands them something they could un-know, and they take the mercy. I never could. (a beat) It isn’t virtue. It’s a kind of insomnia.

He looks off. Somewhere in the dark, a small light begins to find a table — a different table, long ago, set for a family. Voices, just under hearing. Nader doesn’t turn, but he feels it.

Nora: Where did it start? The not-being-able-to-un-know.

Nader: (still looking toward the gathering light) At a table. (The family table glows warmer.) There was always a question on it, set down next to the food. My father would put it there like a dish – “What did you do today for justice?” – and you could not say “pass the bread” and mean it.

The newsroom dims. The family table brightens. We are going back.

Nader in the last of his light, to us:

Nader: Every issue I have ever put to bed started at that table. (He pulls out a chair, an invitation — to us, to Nora, to the past.) Pull up a chair. We’re a little behind.

(Blackout on the newsroom. Lights full on Winsted, Connecticut. The smell of bread.)

End of Prologue

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The latest issue of Capitol Hill Citizen is out now in print. Order at capitolhillcitizen.com.