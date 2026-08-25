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Bill Arceneaux's avatar
Bill Arceneaux
11h

Remember when Ralph wrote a short story about the ghost of Bin Laden visiting Obama? https://www.nhregister.com/news/article/RALPH-NADER-The-ghost-of-Osama-bin-Laden-11487485.php Would make for an interesting night of theater...

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Mags Schneider's avatar
Mags Schneider
10h

Thank you for this. It is beautifully written. I will happily order a printed copy of the citizen to read the entire play. I have loved Ralph since childhood. This a moving tribute and great way to circulate his undying "lets get on this now" spirit.

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