There are 130 Congressional districts in the United States where the Democratic Party gets beat badly every two years – by 25 points or more. And there are ten states where the Democrats lose the Senate races by ten points or more.

The Democrats don’t stand a chance in these districts. And they have pretty much thrown in the towel.

What to do?

Les Leopold says – time for an independent workers party to fill the great red void.

Leopold is out with a new book this month titled – We Need a Party of Our Own: How Working People can Build Independent Political Power.

Leopold’s bottom line – Working people are alienated from the Democratic Party and need a political home of their own, especially in red America.

But talk third party and Dem Dems will immediately get hives and start screaming – Spoiler, spoiler, spoiler. Trump, Trump, Trump.

“Won’t talk of third parties encourage defections from the Democrats and risk helping MAGA?” Leopold asks. “Better, it is thought by the worriers, to bury all such discussion.”

And how exactly would Leopold bury it?

In those 130 Congressional districts where the Dems lose by 25 points or more, the Democratic Party is pretty much despised and defeated.

In those districts at least, Leopold argues, there is nothing left to spoil.

He advises the spoiler crowd to take a look at the independent populist Senate candidate Dan Osborn who as of this writing is in a dead heat with former Governor and current multi-millionaire Pete Ricketts. And yes, that’s Nebraska, where Democrats are despised.

No Democrat in that race. Nothing to spoil.

Ever hear of the Independent Workers Political Association?

Probably not, because it doesn’t exist.

Leopold made it up to conduct a poll of midwest voters about the viability of a working class third party.

Leopold’s Labor Institute hired a polling firm to ask 3,000 Midwestern voters – Would you support a new organization, the Independent Workers Political Association, that would support working-class issues independent of both the Democratic and Republican parties?

It would run and support independent political candidates committed to a platform that included:

Stop big companies that receive tax dollars from laying off workers who pay taxes

Guarantee everyone who wants to work a decent-paying job, and if the private sector can’t provide it, the government will

Raise the minimum wage so every family can lead a decent life

Stop drug company price-gouging and put price controls on food cartels

Leopold thought he would get 15 percent to 20 percent support from these 3,000 midwestern voters. He was wrong.

Here was the support as reflected in the polling:

Michigan: 59 percent

Ohio: 58 percent

Pennsylvania: 57 percent

Wisconsin: 55 percent

And then 40 percent of 2024 Trump voters supported the yet-to-be-created Independent Workers Political Association.

Leopold is often challenged by voters with a question – why go through all the trouble of starting a new organization? Why not just take over the shell of the Democratic Party? After all, Trump took over the Republican Party and transformed it in his image.

“Perhaps over the next generation, corporate Democrats can slowly be replaced, one by one, until the party bends toward working people once again,” Leopold says. “But the ship has been sailing in the opposite direction, captained by the party’s congressional millionaires.”

“I believe the path to a Democratic takeover by working-class oriented candidates is as daunting as creating something new without the corporate Democrats weighing it down.”

“Look, I get it. A progressive takeover of the Democratic Party, no matter how unlikely, would be a blessing. We would welcome another FDR, a leader who can inspire us with the kind of divine presence that Max Weber described. It would be comforting, even empowering, to be led by someone, no matter their class origins, who really understood job precarity and living paycheck to paycheck.”

“We want to follow a leader who will fight for working people of all shapes, sizes, and colors – and can get elected. But the divine presence, if there is one, lies within us. We are the ones who need to build or join a political movement that brings together the millions upon millions of working people who know that neither party represents them. I think people are ready to join such a cause with a simple slogan: Not Red, Not Blue: We Want Something New.”

This ain’t Leopold’s first rodeo. He was present at the creation of labor leader Tony Mazzocchi’s Labor Party. (Leopold went on to write the biography of Mazzocchi – The Man Who Hated Work and Loved Labor: The Life and Times of Tony Mazzocchi (Chelsea Green, 2007).

And in his new book, Leopold recounts the troubled short history of the Labor Party and lays out what it portends for a new party moving forward.

One issue that caused deep divisions was abortion.

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