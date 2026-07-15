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ron
1d

People need to be informed. We need a leader to get the word out and people into action! This is a great start!

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Laborism's avatar
Laborism
Jul 15

While I follow and admire Mr. Leopold, I disagree that focus on a working people's party as such is the answer. The old Nonpartisan League strategy of instead focusing on a working people's MOVEMENT and organization that picked issues and candidates and then took over the local dominant party to put them in place is better. It completely gets rid of the "spoiler" concern and maximizes impact. In Minnesota they did end up founding the Farmer-Labor Party that ultimately merged into the DFL, but that was a tactical choice after launching the movement and organization.

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