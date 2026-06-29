On April 8, 2026 at a conference on Capitol Hill discussing the case for the impeachment of Donald Trump, during one of the earlier panels, citizens came to the microphone to ask questions of the panelists.

One gentleman stood up and said simply: “Good morning. Yesterday I drove 455 miles to get here to hear this. I want to thank you.” The audience applauded. During the break, I sought out the gentleman.

His name is Rolfe White. He’s from the Dayton, Ohio area. He’s an avid Capitol Hill Citizen fan and learned about the symposium from an email we had sent out. White is career military. He worked three and a half years in the Coast Guard, more than thirty-three years in the Navy, then eight and a half years as a Deputy Sheriff in Los Angeles, two years with the State Department and six years at the Department of Defense.

We interviewed White during a break in the impeachment symposium.

CAPITOL HILL CITIZEN: How did you learn about the impeachment symposium?

WHITE: I learned about it from an email from the Capitol Hill Citizen. It stipulated that there was going to be a conference. Since I’m a retiree and I have the time, I told my wife – well, I’m going and I made my reservations. And I drove up yesterday, 454 miles, and I’ll be driving back tomorrow. But I had to come. Everything that is being said here at this impeachment conference is what I’ve been saying. But it’s nice to know that I’m not alone. It’s being presented here very clearly, very exactly. I just hope we can do it and bring it to fruition. I really do.

CITIZEN: How did you learn about the Capitol Hill Citizen?

WHITE: Approximately three years ago as I was browsing through the internet. I was searching for why there is always a problem with Israel and Palestine. I saw the name of Ralph Nader and discovered this newspaper, the Capitol Hill Citizen, explaining the ties between the U.S. and Israel and Palestine.

As an avid reader and wanting to know why, I began my journey in understanding the lobbyists, elected officials and other pertinent moving parts of the ongoing conflict. I seek “The Rest of the Story” as Paul Harvey would say.

The Citizen newspaper explains legislation guided by lobbyists and other players in the government. It details who said what and why Dayton, Ohio and how it affects us.

In the newspaper, Ralph Nader, lawyer, consumer advocate, and political activist and his colleagues explain what is going on and why and how it impacts us. As Woodrow Wilson once said – “We are participants, whether we would or not, in the life of the world. The interests of all nations are our own also. We are partners with the rest. What affects mankind is inevitably our affair as well as the affair of the nations of Europe and of Asia.”

I started using the Capitol Hill Citizen when I was assistant professor at the Defense Security Cooperation University that was located in Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. I was teaching military officers that are going to embassies to look at both sides of the coin, to understand what really is going on in that country before you go and to ask the questions, not to just be in the receiving mode.

As Margaret Thatcher said – we’re no longer spectators, we’re participants – and that’s why I would do that with the with the students and also with the other professors – having the discussion on what is going on. We’re to the point right now where this is insanity. While I was driving here yesterday when I heard that the President had wanted to get rid of an entire civilization, I said, that’s going too far.

CITIZEN: What was your life’s work?

WHITE: I was in the military for thirtyfive years. I was in the Coast Guard, then I became a Naval officer. I have visited or worked in over forty countries. I was mostly in Southeast Asia – places like Indonesia and Japan. But now I have the time to engage here at home. And that’s why I’m here.

CITIZEN: Would you say your citizen activism started recently?

WHITE: No, no. I could go back to 1972. I kept listening to Henry Kissinger addressing foreign affairs. I’ve always been interested in foreign affairs. I didn’t get a chance to see an embassy until 1992. I always wanted to work abroad and represent the United States of America. I’m fortunate that I had that chance.