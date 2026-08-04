Scott Horton is a libertarian who runs one of the most popular antiwar websites in the United States – Anti-War.com.

He’s well known to the online podcast world, appearing most recently for a ten hour interview with Lex Fridman and debating neocons regularly on Piers Morgan’s show.

He’s the author most recently of Enough Already: Time to End the War on Terrorism (2021) and Provoked: How Washington Started the New Cold War with Russia and the Catastrophe in Ukraine (2024).

We interviewed Scott Horton on September 26, 2025.

CAPITOL HILL CITIZEN: You are one of the more prominent anti-war voices in America. I just saw you on Piers Morgan’s show. You appear on podcasts, including most recently with Lex Friedman for over ten hours. But you rarely, if ever, appear on mainstream media that I can see. I’ve asked many leading civic voices in America, and they are not aware of you, your great books, or your wonderful website – antiwar.com. Why do you think that’s the case?

SCOTT HORTON: We are just now making the transition in the country to a point where the mainstream media no longer is the mainstream and the alternative media truly is dominant. It’s been very difficult for the mainstream media to adjust to that reality.

For example, the cable TV news channels have an interest in continuing the same thing that they’ve been doing in order to just keep up the pretense that General John Keane is the best expert to ask about these issues. They don’t want to admit that there are many other analysts out there who are knowledgeable and they’re not willing to adjust. And that has been their downfall.

A few years back, I was a regular on “Kennedy Nation” on Fox Business Channel. Lisa Kennedy was the most radical host that they had. She would have me and Dave Smith and Spike Cohen and other libertarians on. And we would just slay the Republicans and the Democrats, and it got to the point where I think that’s why they closed her show down. She was allowing us to color too far outside the lines.

And so in a way it doesn’t matter that they won’t have us on mainstream cable TV because that’s not where people are getting their information from anyway. The audience inside Washington, D.C., still seems very captivated by the same old official news channels, but out here in the country, the sentiment is changing very quickly because of the diversity of opinion that’s available. With basic technology like YouTube and social media, over time, the market wins out, and people with reliable voices end up succeeding.

CHC: Because of that dynamic, public opinion on Israel and Palestine has shifted in the country, but not so much in Congress. If in fact the new media has overtaken the old media, then why isn’t Congress falling into line with the views of the American people as they change?

HORTON: Congress is always going to be behind the times in terms of public opinion, for good or for ill, whether the wind is blowing this way or that one. When major change is needed, they seem to be the last ones to understand what’s going on. And that’s mostly because of the special interests, and this is particularly true in the major industries like banking, oil, farms, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, Israel, the gun lobby – and that doesn’t mean the gun rights lobby – that means the gun manufacturers who sell the weapons to the government. That’s another big one. And so that’s what makes it very difficult to make change – because somebody has to lose when the government largesse is going to be made to stop going one direction and go in another.

CHC: There were exceptional members of Congress in the past who questioned the military-industrial complex and forever wars – members like Senator William Proxmire. There were inside the beltway groups like the Center for Defense Information headed by former generals who questioned it. Who in Congress today is challenging the forever wars military-industrial complex?

HORTON: Not very many. Congressman Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) for one has recently gotten better on foreign policy. He’s telling the hard truths against the two war parties. I don’t know of any Senators who have taken a similar stance.

I see Congress as sort of a ceremonial debating society in the American empire. That’s because now virtually all of the important decisions are made by the executive branch. Congress is full of a bunch of people who like to see themselves talk. But they don’t decide American law or policy.

CHC: That’s because they’ve abdicated their Constitutional responsibility.

HORTON: Absolutely correct. They’ve created an executive with powers far beyond what they ever had the right to. They’ve created a world empire beyond their control.

CHC: You and I met for the first time last week at the awards ceremony of Integrity Media in Chicago. The more than 100 people who were at that ceremony were from across the political spectrum. But across the board, the vast majority of the people there – left, right and center – would agree with your stance on war and the military-industrial complex.

What are the chances of a left-right coalition to break through here and to make a real difference in Congress?

HORTON: While it’s true that the Democrats are the worst people in the world, the 150 million people in the left half of society are good people, they mean well. Even where they’re wrong about things, they’re trying to do the right thing, just like everybody else.

Certainly, many of the best anti-war activists and journalists in this country come from the left. Groups like Code Pink, while they had their heyday during George W. Bush’s presidency, their leaders have never stopped. They are clearly leftists, even socialists, but they are absolutely determined. Sometimes their antics are not the very best thing, but a lot of times they hold really great protests, and they lobby and do a lot of things other than just the spectacles that they’re most known for. They really work very hard, and there are so many great allies of non-interventionists on the left.

Myself, I’m a libertarian, which means that at best, I represent five or ten percent of the population on a broad range of subjects. But I believe that my foreign policy views ought to be completely applicable to everybody on the left, right and center.

The libertarians, the liberty movement, the MAGA movement – they are all focused on this old and important standard – defend America first. In other words, America first does not mean be George W. Bush and be belligerent and selfish and break the law and do what you want. It means leave the world alone. Trade with them, be friends with them. But we have no reason to have permanent enemies around the world, not Russia, not China, not Iran, not North Korea, not Venezuela, not anyone else.

To your question of – can we work together to oppose the war? The answer to that is no, because people just disagree too much about who goes to church and who’s a hippie and whose town and whose country, and especially right now, the woke versus MAGA and this kind of thing, people just cannot imagine themselves being on the same side.

But here’s the deal – we don’t have to work together. What we can do is work on the same things at the same time in order to double and triple our effect. If the leftists and progressives are making a hard push against war, that’s a good time for the right to do the same thing and ignore the left. Don’t even give them credit. Just do the same thing at the same time. Call your Congressman too and be as right wing as you can when you tell them why you don’t want to do this anymore. Don’t argue with the other side about it, just celebrate and line up behind the same issue. Just say – we want an end to intervention in Europe. We want to end intervention in the Middle East. We want to renounce global dominance. We don’t want a century of competition with China either. We want to just come home and take care of our own problems. If we can begin to get our own act together, we could then lead the rest of the world by example of what it means to have a truly great and free society at peace.

CHC: Piers Morgan asked you whether Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. Many Americans supported him and voted for him because he came across at the anti-war peace candidate. Were they duped by Trump?

HORTON: The short answer is – yes they were, but in a way, it’s their own fault. Trump’s closest analog to regular American politicians would be Rudy Giuliani, not Ron Paul. Donald Trump is a Rush Limbaugh fan in a golf cart. He is not a deep student of America’s founders, of the doctrine of American liberty, of Austrian School economics or even of Reaganite modern American conservatism. He’s never even read a single book by Pat Buchanan, who he is, in a sense, attempting to mimic. He’s never read a book. He doesn’t really know much about things. He is very clever, and has a great knack for how people feel and how they want to feel, and he clearly clued in on the fact that American center left liberal Democrats are at least among the most violent and least competent administrators of American military power in the world.

Trump saved humanity from Jeb Bush and Hillary Clinton in one good election race. And that’s the best thing that you could ever say about the guy. He had to run against the entire American centrist consensus, the Clinton, Bush, McCain, Biden way of doing things since the end of the Cold War. He had to say that all of that was illegitimate, that it was bankrupt and horrible and murderous and wrong and based on lies, which it was. He had to go ahead and say all those very, very rude things to win, to crush his enemies and crush this centrist stranglehold on American power in Washington. To do that, he had to play very rough and say lots of very good things and lots of very mean things about how bad they were.

Ron Paul really understood why America needs to come home, why it’s wrong to intervene in the Middle East, the way we do in Eastern Europe. We have to stop looking for an advantage in taking Iraqi or Syrian oil or making a deal for minerals in Ukraine or Azerbaijan.

If our corporations can strike deals, that’s great. If they lose out on those deals, that’s tough, but the American government has got to stay home, and Donald Trump has never really believed in that.

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CHC: You told Piers Morgan that on Gaza, Trump is the same as Biden, which he is, and he’s apparently the same as Biden on Ukraine now. So why wasn’t he able to follow up on his anti-war instinct?

HORTON: Put aside Ukraine for one moment. On Palestine, this has always been the worst thing about Trump – his Zionism. I think he’s probably the most Zionist president we’ve ever had.

Donald Trump – he just loves Benjamin Netanyahu. Who do you want me to kill for you? He’s all in and I don’t think he has any reason not to. He looks at it like what’s good for him now and what’s good for his Israeli friends, and what are them Arabs going to do about it anyway? And so that’s it. He’s willing to take the money from Miriam Edelson and he’s willing to get along with his buddy, Netanyahu, who he’s known for a very long time. And when Netanyahu pitches him the worst, he doesn’t seem to see what’s wrong with that.

In his first term, he was perfectly happy to bribe the governments of Bahrain, UAE, Sudan and Morocco, into normalizing relations with Israel. He agreed to moving the United States embassy to Jerusalem, which signifies American recognition of Israel’s claim to the entire city, as they put it, as the undivided, eternal capital of Israel, which means the Palestinians can never have the eastern half of the city to be the capital of an independent Palestinian state. He also recognized their seizure of the Golan Heights. Because what does he care? He doesn’t see any reason why not to. And quite frankly, no one in the world has the power to stop him and Netanyahu, when they’re working together on this. The Europeans aren’t going to do anything. Russia and China aren’t going to do anything. There’s nobody else coming. And so his friend wants to get away with bloody murder, and he doesn’t care, and that’s about the sum of it.

And then he’s got the entire American political establishment, which is just as on board. Joe Biden was always known as, in his own words, the most Zionist politician in all of Washington, D.C. Trump was just trying to beat that record. The American people’s interests are not being represented here. This is the lobby and the strength of their stranglehold on Washington.

CHC: The U.S. military budget is now pegged at over $900 billion. If we were to end the forever wars, what would the budget look like?

HORTON: The current budget as calculated by the great Winslow T. Wheeler, says that the true defense budget is $1.7 trillion per year as of last year. That includes the intelligence agencies, the Energy Department for the care and feeding of the nuclear weapons and the expansion of the nuclear weapons arsenal, the Veterans Administration. I can’t remember his name, but there was an Army General who testified before Congress and said if you want me to defend the United States, I can do that for three or $400 billion a year, but if you want me to be able to respond to any hot spot around the world on a moment’s notice with overwhelming air and infantry and firepower, naval power to come in and solve every problem this entire globe over, well that’s going to cost you something extra.

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