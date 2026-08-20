Let’s say we had an enlightened President who created a Department of Civics Education. Who would be the Secretary of Civics Education?

Well, one great candidate would be Riki Ott, a groundbreaking marine toxicologist and activist.

I came across Riki Ott in covering the Exxon Valdez oil spill, which devastated her Alaskan community in 1989. She became the go-to spokesperson for the press interested in how fishing communities in Alaska were fighting back against the corporate fossil fuels giant.

Now decades later, I get an email from Riki Ott announcing a new civics program called Ultimate Civics, “a year-long civics education program that empowers students to understand government and create real change in their communities.”

Ott says the Ultimate Civics program “helps students gain the tools to become informed leaders and active participants in American democracy.”

She opens with a quote from Frederick Douglass – “It’s better to build strong children than to repair broken men.”

We interviewed Ott on June 27, 2026.

CAPITOL HILL CITIZEN: Tell us a bit about yourself – where you were born and how you became who you are.

RIKI OTT: I was born in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin – Wauwatosa comes from the Potawatomi Native American word for firefly.

When I was thirteen or fourteen – that was a pivotal moment for me. It was a pivotal moment for many young people. You kind of wake up. And the wake up call for me was when I realized that robins were falling out of the sky and dying. I would walk to middle school. I started budgeting an extra fifteen minutes to walk to school so I could pick up these shaking, quivering birds and put them on bushes or somewhere where they could die in private.

I was the oldest of three children. It dawned on me that I should ask my father. Kids and parents have separate lives, sometimes. I did not know that my father was at the forefront of the battle against DDT in Wisconsin. My dad ended up suing to stop the use of DDT in Wisconsin. And that turned out to be the seminal case in the country against DDT.

CHC: What was your dad’s work?

OTT: My father was a World War II vet. He returned from the war with nightmares. And at the time, the common thought was to get the boys back out in the woods. My father was a lumberman, a forester. He worked his way up to the paper mills and from there into selling paper.

I didn’t know he was one of the last groups of students of the conservationist Aldo Leopold. My father brought this kind of philosophy of worlds connected together.

I asked my father – why are birds falling out of the sky? He picked one up from the ground – without realizing that I had been handling these birds for weeks prior – put it into my hands, and proceeded to explain about the neurotoxin DDT. I was fascinated. He gave me Rachel Carson’s book Silent Spring, which I read. And I decided then that I was going to be a scientist like Rachel Carson, I was going to be able to focus on one thing and bring up the public awareness of that one thing. I realized there was a gap between what the scientist knew and how they communicated that to the public.

CHC: On your website, you write this: “That fall in 1968, I had to relinquish my bedroom to our two guests – Charlie Wurster, a biology professor at Stony Brook University in New York, and Victor Yannacone Jr., an attorney. Our family home became the command center for the legal battle to ban DDT in Wisconsin. I raced home from high school every day to sit and watch the scientist and lawyer at our dining room table as they framed their argument for the December hearing. My father petitioned the state of Wisconsin to ban DDT.” I had interactions with Yannacone when he was representing the Vietnam Veterans and suing over Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam.

OTT: Yes, that was the next battle that he took on. He and his wife interviewed over 3,000 Vietnam vets. Can you imagine what that would do to your psyche? I can imagine it, because I’ve done similar things with oil spills. And it’s this degrading trauma to your spirit. It smashes you down as a person, steals your self agency.

CHC: As a fourteen-year-old, you met the lawyer Victor Yannacone.

OTT: And these two in our house were something else. They were a force. They were constantly on. Dad put all the leaves in the dining room table. These two sat at the heads of this table. And between them were neat stacks of paperwork. There were no computers. And they had yellow legal pads. And all the stacks had a header – with a topic.

I would race home from school, sit in a chair, not at the table, but back up against the wall and just watch. They would write furiously on a piece of paper. At the end of the day after dinner, they would practice their arguments. And they would be roaring at each other. I loved it all. I wanted to be so much part of this brain trust.

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CHC: And your father’s petition ended up banning DDT from Wisconsin. Wisconsin became one of the first states in the country to ban DDT in about 1969. That led to the national ban in 1972.

OTT: Yes. But for me it was about how the scientists and the lawyers came together to get the job done. Charlie Wurster had been writing letters to the editor in New York. Nobody was listening. He was a scientist, he couldn’t communicate. Yannacone was running around doing law stuff and it wasn’t hitting the public. It’s when you poke the sleeping dragon – the public – that you begin to see movement. I have gotten more specific since – when you make mothers and grandmothers mad. Then forget it – the other side has lost the battle.

CHC: And that was the pivotal moment that led to your career?

OTT: There was one other. One day my father called us three kids into the house. We were standing in the front window of the dining room watching the street outside. There was a park across from us. And there comes a DDT truck up the street winding its way. And big plumes of DDT were being sprayed from the truck. And behind it were kids riding their bicycles in and out of the plumes of DDT.

And then I looked at my father. And my brother and sister were between us. And I was hit by this wave of sadness. But I thought about the robins dying. And there were these kids playing in the same stuff that was killing the robins. It connected. What’s in the environment was bad for the wildlife and it’s bad for humans. That was a huge connection that the big green groups missed for decades. You are not going to win a battle talking about polar bears. You are going to win a battle by going into poor neighborhoods by talking about people’s health.

The other thing is that my father had a weakness – books. He had a fantastic library of over 10,000 books. I read all of Rachel Carson’s books. I learned that she was a marine biologist and this DDT thing for her was just a diversion because she was so upset about it. So the summer I turned fourteen, I decided I was going to become a marine biologist.

CHC: You ended up in Alaska as a marine biologist.

OTT: Yes. I wanted to go to California, but my parents outlawed the state of California because it was too liberal. My parents were Republicans.

CHC: Have you written an autobiography of your life?

OTT: In 2008, I wrote Not One Drop: Betrayal and Courage in the Wake of the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill (Chelsea Green).

CHC: How did you move on from this battle you had over the two largest oil spills in American history – the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill and the BP Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico?

OTT: The Exxon Valdez oil spill was in 1989, just at the zenith of the fishing industry. After the spill, it became a fishing industry with no fish. And thus my deep civics education. Suddenly I was testifying in Congress. The oil spill dropped out of the news. And we ended up fighting what became a twenty year battle. I was working for the attorneys – eighty law firms – for their executive council.

Everything I was trained in – science, civics, politics – didn’t answer some fundamental questions. How did corporations get this big and powerful so that they can manipulate the courts from the district courts to the Supreme Court? How did they get so big that they can manipulate our Congress? How did they get so big that they can manipulate the science?

CHC: You and I were born within a month of each other in 1954. We had civics courses in third grade or so. Now those are all but wiped out. You want to bring them back. Why did you decide to take this path instead of doing what you have always done – direct civic activism?

OTT: Coming out of the oil spills, I immersed myself in democracy for almost two years. I took Thomas Linzey’s and Richard Grossman’s democracy courses. That turned me off. Linzey wanted to talk his way. And I just realized – why aren’t you in the schools? Why aren’t you teaching this in the schools? Why in the streets? You could do a forty-minute lecture and reach students at the universities? I challenged them. Bad thing to do.

And I said – fine, I’m going to figure this out myself. I read dozens of books. And I put it into Not One Drop. The last two chapters of my book – one summarizes where we need to go on oil and the other summarizes where we need to go on getting our democracy back from the corporations.

I then hit the road. I proposed a constitutional amendment. My dad read the draft right before he died and he told me – Good luck with this one, honey. I said – Dad, we are going to do that.

On the nine-month book tour, I got standing ovations when I spoke about the idea to amend the U.S. Constitution. I came back from the book tour. Gershon Cohen, Lisa Marie Jacobs and I founded Ultimate Civics as a project of Earth Island Institute. The mission was to start a movement to amend the Constitution to say corporations are not persons and money is not speech.

The guy who ran project CoalSwarm at the Earth Island Institute (Ted Nace), sent an email with all of the democracy activists saying – Citizens United is coming down next year. We should have letters to the editor. And I remember thinking, Dear God, this is not the time to write letters to the editor. This is the time to organize.

I jumped on the thread and said that. I got an email back from David Cobb. He had already run for the Green Party President. He asked me if he could pitch the idea. That became a meeting in San Rafael, California, that created Move to Amend. We were roaring around the country doing deep democracy training. I taught David Cobb how to barnstorm.

Then the BP disaster happened and I was diverted for a year in the Gulf. I come back and it’s a different world for me again. I was on the road for 17 years without really getting back to my home in Alaska. From those tours, I realized – even law schools didn’t know this stuff – big Ivy League law schools – Harvard and Yale. I was everywhere with this teaching. One law professor says to me – Now Riki, do you know the probability of amending the Constitution? I just looked at him and said – I don’t deal in probabilities. I deal in possibilities. And it’s possible. We have done it 27 times.

I realized we had to get this curriculum in schools. The question was – what age? I wasn’t only teaching at law schools and universities. They were paying me, but I was staying in the homes of ordinary people as I traveled around the country. And ordinary people have sons and daughters and kids in schools. It was just like when Yannacone and Wurster were in my home. Kids got moved out of their bedrooms so I could have a bed to sleep in.

And I started telling these kids – I need to speak in your school. I started in high school. I got all the way down to third grade. They can’t really think in third grade. So I really hit my stride in middle school.

CHC: Is Ultimate Civics in the schools now?

OTT: The teachers who went on strike in Los Angeles, when they got back into the schools, they started teaching it. That’s the second largest school district in the nation. An elementary school teacher in Los Angeles found out about it from her fellow teachers and said – I’d really like to teach this in elementary school.

CHC: In Niagara Falls, our social studies class in third grade was our civics course. How does your course differ from the traditional social studies courses that were taught in American schools?

OTT: In January 2016, I was at the Sunnyside Environmental School in Portland, Oregon. And the 180 students asked me – if you were our age, what’s the most important thing you would do right now? I said – did you know there are kids your age and younger who are suing the federal government over the right to a healthy future? 180 jaws dropped – no.

Here is what I would do. I would learn everything I could about that case. I would ask my teachers for a field trip. And I would go and pack the courthouse the day of the first oral hearing in March.

After leaving the school, I get a call from them and they say – we can find no lessons on teaching constitutional rights to middle school students. Everybody is telling us this is impossible to do. And they asked – will you come back to prep the students on understanding this lawsuit? And I said yes. I went back in March.

CHC: Your civics course has eight units. They are: Self agency and civic engagement, American democracy in principle, American democracy in practice, Who is a person?, The rise and internal threats to the people’s power, The rise and fall of people’s power, Rethinking democracy with youth rising, Shaping our future now. You are not going to get that past any school board in America, that I can see.

OTT: Yes I am.

CHC: Our newspaper covers Congress. How do you address the question of Congress with young people?

OTT: I don’t believe this is going to be solved by Congress until the people get a head of steam to the point where Congress has no choice but to follow the people. And that is not what’s happening right now.

My experience is that Congress listens when they can get publicity from it. Before the Exxon Valdez oil spill, I was in Congress talking with people and what needed to be done to prevent a disaster. They gave me the polite time of day. After the oil spill, it was insane. Everyone wanted to talk to me and have me testify. I told them – this was preventable and you did nothing to prevent it. Now I’m in the middle of this. I did get invited to all of the hearings to testify.

Much of that became the Oil Pollution Act of 1990 – including requiring double hulled tankers.

CHC: When I speak with parents of young children, their number one concern is kids’ addiction to phones and computers. How do you come down on that?

OTT: The downfall of democracy as we know it?

CHC: Does it make a difference whether they are reading online versus reading in print?

OTT: Yes, because you connect differently to your heart and your head. When you read a book or newspaper in print, you are holding it – this is it, you can’t go down any rabbit holes like you can with the machine. It makes you think differently.

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CHC: Gershon Cohen was right when he told me you’re a human dynamo.

OTT: Not everyone needs to be as active as I am. I caught my dad once in his eighties, sitting on a yard chair in the driveway at home, watching life flow by and mulling. “I’m a failure,” he said. He explained that he was one of Aldo Leopold’s students and he had not become a conservation agent or government official or scientist.

I told him that was utter nonsense. He did the heavier lift. He was the glue, the mortar, between all the Leopold bricks. That mortar formed a strong wall of informed public opinion – that’s what protects the environment.

Public policies won’t do that unless the public understands their place in the greater world and takes it to heart. He did that in Milwaukee, the place he loved. He did that in Wisconsin, organizing canoe trips with five or six families of kids, then proving use so government would declare stretches of rivers wild and scenic. And all us kids fell in love with rivers for life.

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