In 2012, Norman Solomon ran for Congress from northern California. He didn’t make it to the general election in California’s perverse top two system – where the top two vote-getters in the primary move on to the general election. He missed out by 170 votes.

Despite the Democratic Party’s corrupt corporate and genocidal core, Solomon sticks with the program of trying to reform it from within.

He’s out with a new book of writings titled The Blue Road to Trump Hell: How Corporate Democrats Paved the Way for Autocracy (2026). (BlueRoad.info).

We interviewed Solomon on June 29, 2026.

CAPITOL HILL CITIZEN: You ran for Congress in 2012. Tell us about that race.

NORMAN SOLOMON: It was an open seat in this northern-California district. The progressive Congresswoman Lynn Woolsey was retiring. It seemed like a chance to deal with the crises that were happening in the midst of the Obama administration.

This is an ostensibly liberal district from the Golden Gate bridge up to the Oregon border. What I learned in that race was often how personal much of the campaign dynamics seem to be. I had already been on the California Democratic Party State Central Committee for a while. I saw up close that most people involved in the innards of the party didn’t seem that interested in issues. We ran a campaign that was addressing the militarism of the U.S. government, the need for Medicare for All and other progressive imperatives. I was flat out running for eighteen months against a de facto semi-incumbent, Jared Huffman. He had been in the state legislature for quite a while and he was endorsed by every daily newspaper in the district.

It was an uphill climb. We have a top two primary system. And I came up short by about 170 votes.

CHC: Have you been a Democrat your whole political life?

SOLOMON: I registered with the Green Party for a couple of years. But other than that, I was a registered Democrat. My faith was never in the party. But my belief that state power was crucial has propelled me.

CHC: You have just put out a collection of your writings over the past couple of years titled The Blue Road to Trump Hell. And you argue that it was the Democratic Party that elected Trump because it is a corporate military industrial party.

Given that, why did you choose to stay with the Democrats? In Nebraska, Dan Osborn is running for Senate as an independent. And there are other independents running across the country. They argue that the Democratic Party label automatically knocks 10 to 20 percent off your vote, especially in red states. So why bother if you can just get on with signatures as an independent?

The reputation of the Democratic Party is in the toilet. Why stick with it?

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SOLOMON: The situation in Nebraska is going to be different from the situation in New York or California or elsewhere. We want to gain power for progressives. If it’s going to work in Nebraska in a Senate race, great. Canvassers consistently tell me that when they are in African-American neighborhoods, fairly low-income neighborhoods, people who are wanting to change the status quo want to know whether you have a viable electoral vehicle to implement what is needed.

Look at what happened this year in Democratic primaries. Whether they call themselves socialists or not, many anti-capitalists, anti-militarist, anti-genocide candidates are winning or coming close to winning. That is going to change the composition of Congress to a significant degree.

Look at what has been attempted by third parties to elect members of Congress. Over the last fifty years, it’s been zero.

CHC: Bernie Sanders and Angus King were elected as independents.

SOLOMON: That’s very true. And for a wise strategic reason, Bernie ran in the Democratic Party for President in 2016 and 2020. If he hadn’t, I think he would have been marginalized.

It’s clear that Republicans would love to have a multiplicity of third parties on the left. My friend Dan Ellsberg used to say – I’m in favor of third parties on the right, fracturing the power of the right. The challenge for us is to gain state power. That means consolidating our forces. In 2026, we have had some real victories from forces against the military industrial complex.

It’s a matter of not being rigid, but looking at what works. One example is Richmond, California. There is no party designation in the political races.

If you look at the state legislatures, it’s very hard to find elected officials who don’t have a D or an R after their names. I’m not saying that’s good. I’m not saying I like that. But that’s a reality. There is a reason for that. Those are partisan races where the party designation is on the ballot. What is working in Richmond, California and elsewhere is that there is no partisan designation on the ballot. So in that city, the progressives through the Richmond Progressive Alliance, had tremendous success running the city government for most of the last 15 years. It’s a coalition of Democrats, independents, Green Party people and Peace and Freedom Party people. And at the county and municipal level sometimes that works very well.

CHC: In the red states, where the Democrats have pretty much thrown in the towel, there is an opening for electoral activism. You can get can on the ballot for state legislative seats with a handful of signatures and run as an independent.

Another reason to stay away from the Democratic Party is because they play dirty. Here in West Virginia, Bernie won all 50 counties in the Democratic primary in 2016. But when they went to the Democratic convention in Philadelphia, the West Virginia delegation voted for Hillary Clinton. How did that happen?

SOLOMON: The theft also happened in 1968 against Eugene McCarthy when he was running for President. They stole delegates.

We are never going to be handed anything.

Now we have former Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison saying “if you hate the Democratic Party, then please don’t run for a nomination.” That’s because the people who have been used to running the Democratic Party with their allegiances to the military industrial complex and the corporate powers, feel threatened now like they have not been threatened for decades.

Jaime Harrison was Biden’s servant as chair of the DNC for four years. But now many people know through the mass media that Harrison spent between 2008 and 2016 working for The Podesta Group. You can’t get any more Obama style corporate lobbyist than that. He represented Bank of America and Wells Fargo. He represented Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Berkshire Hathaway, Merck and Google. The National Mining Association.

This is the same guy who is now telling us that socialists should get out of his party. That’s not going to happen. The polite demigods like Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries are having a very bad summer. Their own seats are in jeopardy. And they should be. The progressive barbarians at the gates are starting to crash through.

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CHC: In this issue, we are running profiles of anti-genocide candidates running for Congress. What’s your projection of how many anti-genocide candidates will win their races for Congress in November?

SOLOMON: I’m going to take a wild guess of 15 to 20 will be elected. As far as I’m concerned, anybody who is going to vote for weapons to Israel is pro-genocide. There are a lot of squishy responses from candidates. The leading candidate to replace Nancy Pelosi in Congress from San Francisco is Scott Weiner. He’s a corporatist. In the state legislature, he has been a leader of pro-Israel legislators. At a candidates forum, he denied that Israel committed a genocide. Then the blowback was so fierce, that he changed his mind and said that Israel was engaged in committing a genocide. I wouldn’t trust anybody like that at all.

CHC: Rahm Emanuel, one of Israel’s leading supporters in the Democratic Party, now says we should be paying for weapons to Israel. If they want to buy them, fine.

SOLOMON: I wrote a piece recently showing how many politicians who want to run for President as Democrats are now saying they won’t take any money from AIPAC anymore. It has become an almost meaningless ritual. Hakeem Jeffries was speaking regularly at AIPAC events. Now he is reportedly pulling away and embracing J Street. But the rhetoric doesn’t matter that much. As activists, we have to continue to insist that everyone in Congress must vote to cut off all weapons to Israel. Otherwise, it’s just an amorphous steeplechase of rhetoric that doesn’t tangibly affect the relationship between Israel and the United States, which is a special, genocidal relationship.

Cutting off weapons shipments to Israel is necessary but insufficient. There needs to be a disentanglement of the military industrial complex of the United States and its counterpart in Israel.

Genocide has become a litmus test that most Democrats in Congress have been clueless about. They feel sandbagged. Suddenly, they are out of their denial comfort zone. During the primaries, it has been and will continue to be key. Many members of Congress don’t take moral issues seriously. And many of them are shocked that their voters do take moral issues seriously.

CHC: Will the Democrats take the House and Senate?

SOLOMON: My hunch is that Democrats will take the House. I don’t know about the Senate. The block of pro-single payer, anti-genocide, anti-militarism Democrats in Congress will expand in the House. These are spectrums. We might have a core of a couple of dozen. And then we will have allies aligned some of the time. But the dynamic is going to be very fluid. There are only ten blue dogs now in the House.

But the true believers like Josh Gottheimer or the corporate opportunists who are looking forward to their corporate jobs when they leave Congress – they don’t give ground unless they have to. And it’s conceivable, finally, that while a strong bloc of progressives will say – this bill isn’t getting through unless we get what we want, the corporate Democrats will play the same game.

CHC: A big debate between corporate and progressive Democrats is race versus class. In a 2016 speech, Hillary Clinton famously weighed in with this:

“Not everything is about an economic theory. If we broke up banks tomorrow – and I will if they deserve it, if they pose systemic risk, I will – would that end racism? Would that end sexism? Would that end discrimination against the LGBT community? Would that make people feel more welcoming to immigrants overnight?”

Do the corporate Democrats use identity issues to attack those who would center the economics?

SOLOMON: We are old enough to remember when the Congressional Black Caucus was led by Shirley Chisholm, Ron Dellums and John Conyers – people who were through and through progressives. Now the Congressional Black Caucus is run by people who are anti-progressive.

CHC: Yes. Now both the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and the Congressional Black Caucus are like corporate front groups.

SOLOMON: The CBC leadership mobilized to defeat Nina Turner when she ran for Congress for an open seat. And that has been replicated in other similar races.

The point you raise is very important. The leadership of the Democratic Party has been much more enthusiastic about speaking against racism than speaking against corporate power.

And that’s not surprising, because they are basically servants of corporate power.

I agree with what Bernie Sanders wrote in an op-ed in the Washington Post a few years ago. If you are serious about challenging the structural oppression of racism in this country that is manifested in the tremendous disparities in health care, income, savings – economic transformation is essential. That is how you would get it done. That’s why I think emphasis on racial reparations is misguided. We need reparations for the plunder of the working class who are disproportionately people of color.

Reversing the dynamics of a system of economic plunder is absolutely essential. The fight against corporate power is crucial.

CHC: Bernie is wedded to the corporate Democratic Party. When he was pushed out by the Democrats in 2016, he could have run as an independent for President. But he just folded and supported the corporate nominee. Chris Hedges and Kshama Sawant asked him why he didn’t bolt. He said – I didn’t want to be treated the way they treated Ralph Nader. That meant, he didn’t want to be ostracized, he wanted to keep his committee assignments in Congress. And they would have cut him off.

SOLOMON: What Bernie did in 2016 and 2020 in supporting Clinton and Biden against Trump was absolutely correct. Any realistic view of what would have happened with a third party run is that the third party run would lose. If we don’t care about winning or losing, then fine. But I go back to what I read from Chris Hedges, who said flatly in 2024, in writing, that there was not a significant difference between the Democratic and Republican parties. That’s what he wrote.

To say that in 2024 there is not significant difference between the Republican and Democratic parties is preposterous.

CHC: Ask a Palestinian.

SOLOMON:: Ask somebody who is being chased by ICE. Overall, are you saying there is no significant difference between the Republican and Democratic parties?

CHC: I’m saying we have to start something new. Osborn is running as an independent in Nebraska, Kshama Sawant in Washington state, Nadia Milleron in Massachusetts. That’s where we have to start. From the ground up.

Let me ask you about Israel. Are you are an anti-Zionist?

SOLOMON: I am an anti-Zionist with this caveat. Zionism means so many different things to so many different people.

CHC: Right now there are a number of books out – one by Molly Crabapple titled Here Where We Live Is Our Country: The Story of the Jewish Bund and one by Benjamin Moser titled – Anti-Zionism: A Jewish History – documenting Jewish anti-Zionism. Jews who fought against Zionism right from the beginning. These were people who fought the Nazis but hated the Zionists. They didn’t want any part of it. People who want a democratic state in Palestine call themselves anti-Zionist. Have a democracy. Everybody gets a vote and see what happens.

SOLOMON: I met the anti-Zionist Rabbi Elmer Berger in the 1970s. He said something to me that broke through my prior thinking and caused me to change my outlook. He said – a democratic Jewish state is an oxymoron. He was correct.

When Israel attacked Beirut in 1982, and there were the massacres at Sabra and Shatila, I wrote my first anti-Israel articles for the Chicago Sun-Times. Abe Foxman of the ADL wrote letters to the editors of the newspapers denouncing me.

For sure there has been a long tradition of anti-Zionism among Jews. Now the reality is that Israel is a genocidal state. To accept that or to accept the U.S. government’s support for a genocidal state should be an automatic no. The battle has to be fought to slam the door on any further U.S. aid or complicity.

I heard an interview with Rashid Khalidi. And he said something that made a lot of sense to me. He said – we need to organize to fundamentally transform U.S. policy. It’s not up to us to decide to tell Palestinians what the solution is. Palestinians and Israelis are going to be the ones to determine that. I don’t want to tell Palestinians whether two states or one state is the solution.

My own outlook is that the two state solution is a completely unrealistic idea at this time. The two state solution has become a buzz phrase that politicians love to use. Democrats in Congress often say – I support a two state solution. Which is the equivalent of saying – I gave at the office, leave me alone. There is nothing more to talk about. It’s a way of avoiding what’s happening on the ground.

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