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Ariane Eroy, Ph. D.'s avatar
Ariane Eroy, Ph. D.
7dEdited

We are wishing that those who have the most social capital might create a longterm, nationwide general strike launched in stages: Everyone from bored-out-of-their mind, underpaid retail workers to soon-to-be-unemployed tech workers need to rise up! Americans may choose: self-sacrifice and mutual aid— or fascist-ruled government terror and inspired civil discord/war. We Americans must voluntarily relinquish our lifestyle merely so the rest of the world might live!

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Nancy's avatar
Nancy
7dEdited

I think CHC is right. The Democratic Party cannot be reformed from within. AOC said recently that she would support Hakeem Jeffries for speaker, should the Democrats take the majority in November. Supporting Jeffries for the speakership despite his unconditional support for Israel, his refusal to disavow Israel lobby money, and his appointment of pro-Israel members to key committees puts to the lie any serious claim AOC has that she is anti-genocide. And she of course purportedly represents the progressive wing of the party.

As a long-time civil rights attorney, I agree with Solomon that so-called leaders of black and brown voters have turned corporate. As just one example, El-Sayed lost the black vote in the Michigan primary by 30 points, and Rep. Clyburn was sent there to work for his pro-Israel opponent. Just as he was sent to NYC to support Cuomo over Mamdani. The old civil rights, pro-labor and anti-war coalition has not held. There needs to be class-based mobilization and revolt.

I hope we all consider supporting the three candidates who are running as independents mentioned in the article. I am happy to see that Sawant is among them.

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