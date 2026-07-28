For 24 years, Judge Andrew Napolitano worked at Fox News. He appeared more than 14,000 times on the network – more than any other on air celebrity at Fox. He now appears five times a week on NewsMax, but arguably has his greatest impact on his daily internet show – Judging Freedom.

It’s on that show where he constantly blasts away at the military-industrial complex that is eating away our democracy from the inside out.

We interviewed Judge Napolitano on July 31, 2025.

CAPITOL HILL CITIZEN: You had a 24-year career at Fox News. I read that you were on air more than 14,000 times, more than any other on air celebrity at Fox. For the past four years or so you have been hosting your own show called Judging Freedom. You have a regular stable of guests who appear at least weekly, including Lawrence Wilkerson, John Mearsheimer, Max Blumenthal, Douglas MacGregor and Aaron Mate. How is your audience and content different from when you were at Fox News?

ANDREW NAPOLITANO: Because I own the production, I don’t have to tailor what I say or the topics that I explore to the wishes of management. I have total 100 percent freedom. The only real potential curtailment is YouTube, which basically leaves me alone.

When I was at Fox, I dealt almost exclusively in legal matters and constitutional matters, usually dwelling on matters of national import, but occasionally on tabloid cases. And I initially thought that Judging Freedom would be about my field of expertise, and on which I’ve written ten books – which is the Constitution. I’ve also been on the faculty of three law schools. I have lectured professionally and full time on the Constitution.

But the show now is exclusively on foreign affairs, on the depravity of American foreign policy, the incredibly destructive behavior of the American intelligence community.

The show has attracted an enormous international audience. I don’t know how to compare it to Fox’s audience, but its international reach is extraordinary. I was recently in Moscow and was stopped by more people there than when I’m walking in New York City. The show has become very popular internationally, primarily because we articulate a vision and a view of things and explain a history of things far different from what the mainstream media does.

I am also on air five times a week at Newsmax, but I would never be able to discuss these issues in that venue, nor would I if I were still at Fox. These views – that Israel is committing genocide, that it’s using starvation as a tool for genocide, that the war in Ukraine is none of America’s business and the historical basis to understand it – these issues would never be articulated in the mainstream media.

With my regular guests on the show – you ticked off the names of most of them a few minutes ago – I’ve been able to articulate this alternative view, which paints the picture of American depravity, and the viewers have flocked to it.

CHC: You are part of what I would call like a libertarian anti-neocon center – people like George Galloway in the UK, the comedian Dave Smith, Tucker Carlson, yourself, that whole group of commentators who were taken in by Trump’s no more foreign wars rhetoric. Where were you and where are you now on Trump?

NAPOLITANO: I have known Trump personally since 1986. We interacted many times at Fox.

He interviewed me twice for the Supreme Court of the United States. So that will show you the level of interaction that we have had. I did not make Fox management happy when I criticized some of the things he did during his first term, and when I said that there was an articulable legal basis for both of his impeachments.

I have never voted for him. I haven’t voted for a Republican since I voted for Ronald Reagan in 1984 because I don’t trust big government. I’m a Ron Paul type of guy. I would never condone the expenditure of a trillion dollars for the Defense Department to maintain 750 foreign military installations in 80 countries. No human being can name those countries. No human being could articulate the names or the basis for all of those military expenditures.

So I have been harshly critical of Trump. I have criticized him at Newsmax for his executive orders, which have attempted to trash the Constitution by doing things that are nowhere authorized for the President.

And I have been harshly critical of him on Judging Freedom for funding the genocide in Gaza and for continuing the Biden policy in Ukraine, which he harshly criticized when he was a candidate.

I don’t know what he personally thinks of me anymore. We haven’t communicated in a while, but I have not hesitated to be harshly critical of him, from his bizarre interpretation of the 14th Amendment to his dispatching of masked men to arrest people in the streets and incarcerate them without due process and deport them without hearings, to bombing Iran, to funding these wars – all of this behavior is not only contrary to what he promised, but is profoundly unconstitutional, and in my view is a step – many steps – toward authoritarianism.

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CHC: There is a CNN poll showing a radical shift in public opinion among Democrats away from supporting Israel compared to eight years ago. Something like 56 point shift. Why isn’t that public opinion shift reflected in Congress?

NAPOLITANO: Because AIPAC and its brother and sister organizations have funded the campaigns of the overwhelming majority of Republicans and many Democrats – more than half the Senate and more than half the House.

Just think of Trump’s campaign accepting $100 million from Miriam Adelson. When she gave him that check, she said – I want Marco Rubio as your Vice President. And he said – no, but I’ll give him the next biggest plum I have, which is Secretary of State. These are the type of demands that have been put on him and are continued to be put on him.

Our foreign policy towards Israel is so depraved that, in my view, Netanyahu controls Trump. Trump doesn’t control Netanyahu. Our friend Max Blumenthal has said about as profoundly and articulately as you can – Donald Trump could stop this genocide in Gaza with a phone call. I don’t think he can. I think he is so beholden to the Zionist donor classes, who are manipulated by Netanyahu, that all hell would break loose if he tried to do it.

CHC: But the AIPAC foundation seems to be cracking on Capitol Hill. Last night, 27 Democratic Senators voted to cut off military aid to Israel. I guess they were moved by the pictures of starving children. The pictures of dead children didn’t move them, but the pictures of starving children did. The last time Bernie Sanders held such a vote last year, he only got 19 votes. All of a sudden, the mainstream media is paying attention and members of Congress are paying attention to the starvation in Gaza. What’s going in?

NAPOLITANO: Last week, Bernie referred to Netanyahu as a disgusting liar. But Bernie is a day late and a dollar short. He should have said this three years ago. However, this is coalescing now, probably because television is a visual medium, and the pictures of children starving gets to you no matter what your politics are. Netanyahu and Trump will certainly soon be profoundly isolated on the international stage. People in the Middle East have seen this terror visited upon Gaza for two and a half years. People in the West have looked the other way.

But now, you really can’t look the other way. And when you see a starving baby or a starving teenager whose best friend’s brains and testicles have been shot out by Israeli target practice, there’s no human way to justify this. All you can do is to feel disgusted by it and to yearn for it to end. That is starting to happen.

Will this start to turn people in the Senate? Well, as you just pointed out in the preamble to your last question to me, it already has. And now AIPAC is starting to get a little fearful.

There’s a monster in the House of Representatives from Florida by the name of Randy Fine. He’s a Republican who said in a tweet to the Gazans – “release the hostages, until then, starve away.” He was ostracized by many of his colleagues and even AIPAC has disowned him over that.

The pendulum is beginning to swing. How fast it will swing, how many more innocents will die before it reaches a point that it will affect American public policy, I don’t know.

My own view is Trump is so beholden to and fearful of the donor class, he will not change American policy toward Israel. It’ll take a cataclysm or some American president of extraordinary courage, the likes of which we haven’t had in your lifetime or mine vis-a-vis Israel, to change this public policy.

CHC: I don’t know if you are following the Zohran Mamdani Twitter feed, but he has been non-stop critical of Israel since he won the Democratic nomination for Mayor of New York.

NAPOLITANO: He’s a progressive. I’m a libertarian. He wants to do things that I find anathema. I vote in New Jersey, but if I voted in New York I might vote for him just because he said that the NYPD would arrest Netanyahu if he sets foot at JFK – and he would dispatch Netanyahu to the International Criminal Court in Brussels. That alone is enough to hold my nose and vote for the most left wing person ever to be a major candidate for mayor.

CHC: My favorite guest of yours is John Mearsheimer. He was just on Tucker Carlson’s show this week where he gave a two hour tutorial, much of it on the Israeli genocide of Palestinians. I was surprised to see him on Tucker, because Tucker has been reluctant to break with the President over Israel.

NAPOLITANO: The slaughter in Israel and the war in Ukraine has produced strange bedfellows.

I mean Max Blumenthal is a serious Mamdani leftist. But he’s now one of my best buddies. We see eye to eye on the depravity of American foreign policy. In fact, I will be moderating a panel at the Ron Paul Institute. On that panel will be Colonel Douglas MacGregor, a conservative Republican, Professor Jeffrey Sachs, a liberal Democrat and Max Blumenthal and his wife Anya Parampil.

CHC: Ten years ago, Ralph Nader wrote a book titled – Unstoppable: The Emerging Left-Right Alliance to Dismantle the Corporate State. Do you see a way forward for this emerging left-right alliance?

NAPOLITANO: I don’t know. It would take a Thomas Massie in the White House and a majority of Congress agreeing with him or some sort of a disaster before the military-industrial complex can be dismantled. They control the Congress, the media, the intelligence community. These controls, which can be backed up with violence, cannot be undone overnight. On Judging Freedom, we take baby steps in exposing the empire. I don’t know where this will go or when it will end. I don’t think that this path we are taking at Judging Freedom will achieve its goals in my lifetime.

It’s the military, industrial, media, banking, pharmaceutical complex. And all of this warned about by Ralph Nader. Ralph and I met when I was an undergraduate at Princeton University. I was chosen to moderate a debate – it was 1970 or 1971 – before two-thirds of the student body. The debate was between William F. Buckley and Ralph Nader.

And Buckley chose me because I was one of the few outspoken conservatives on campus. But Ralph and I ended up loving each other and became life long friends from that moment on. He was so articulate and rational and so understanding. And it turns out that everything he predicted has come to pass.

CHC: The Washington Post today ran an opinion piece by Zaid Jilani, a progressive reporter for The American Saga. The title of the article is – I might lean left – but Marjorie Taylor Greene is winning my respect. The congresswoman, who represents my district, has shown genuine political courage lately.

“It’s shocking that Greene not only spoke out against the starvation of hundreds of thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians but also referred to Israel’s aid restrictions and bombing campaign as genocide,” Jilani wrote.

Did you see it?

NAPOLITANO: I did see it. I always thought she was a bit of a kook, but what she has articulated recently on Israel is profound, and she wins my respect for that. It shows you the depravity of her fellow Republicans that they’re now shunning her.

This legislation she has authored refers to Israel as a nuclear power, which is true. The Republicans won’t admit an uncomfortable truth, which is that Israel has nuclear weapons – the technology for which was stolen from the United States.

CHC: I wasn’t thinking that Trump was going to do anything different on Israel, but many in the MAGAverse took him at his word that he would end the Ukraine war quickly.

NAPOLITANO: I did not take him at his word, because I know him. There is a gap in his brain between reality and fantasy. This idea he could end a war in 24 hours was a joke, but millions of Americans bought it. He doubled down on Biden’s war – now it’s Donald Trump’s war. The flow of arms has continued at the same pace. And the flow of intel has continued. The CIA built twenty stations in Ukraine. If he pulled the CIA out of there, the Ukrainians would be helpless.

I never bought any of Trump’s America first stuff, which a lot of Republicans did and which a lot of the MAGA crowd did. They are now deeply and profoundly disappointed. This has little to do with Jeffrey Epstein. It has to do with Trump having turned 180 degrees on no more foreign wars.

Bombing Iran – a foreign war.

Fighting in Ukraine – a foreign war.

Funding Israeli slaughter in Gaza – a foreign war.

This is hardly a man of peace. Benjamin Netanyahu nominates Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize – it’s like a Seinfeld skit. You couldn’t make up anything more absurd.

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