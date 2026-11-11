In early December, at a ceremony on Capitol Hill, Congressman Al Green (D-Texas) will receive the Joe Callaway Civic Courage Award “in recognition of his fearless, lonely defense of the United States Constitution under daily attack by President Donald J. Trump.”

The Callaway Award reflects the wisdom of the British writer Samuel Johnson, who said, “Courage is reckoned the greatest of all virtues – because, unless a man has that virtue, he has no security for preserving any other.”

“Congressman Al Green demanded and secured floor votes to hold his colleagues accountable for their cowardice when courage was the order of the day,” the award reads. “He alone among the 435 members of the House of Representatives has, on several occasions, introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald J. Trump for what he describes as dictatorial conduct – setting the United States Constitution ablaze and evoking the thuggish lawlessness of foreign dictators. He was undaunted by the risk of retaliation by dictator Trump. He did not flinch in the face of cowardly, anonymous character assassinations by weak or anemic Democratic colleagues.”

“He refused neutrality between the firefighter and the fire. He refused to shirk his duty to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, without mental reservation.”

“It is altogether fitting that the Congressman receive the Callaway Award on the 250th anniversary of the American Declaration of Independence. King George III regarded the American revolutionary leaders as traitors to the Crown, an offense punishable by death.”

“Like our Founders, Congressman Green believes we must defend the unalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, and uphold government based on the consent of the governed. Al Green carries forward that tradition of courage.”

“Words cannot convey the gratitude he deserves from people around the globe. Without people like Al Green, civilization would have far fewer defenders in its hours of greatest need.”

Ralph Nader and Bruce Fein interviewed Congressman Green on the Ralph Nader Radio Hour on November 4, 2026.

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BRUCE FEIN: The reason why Congressman Al Green has been so successful in his campaigns is because he’s all genuine. His character is unblemished. You may disagree with some of his views, but you know his motivations are pure. He suffered from many anonymous character assassinations from his colleagues who thought it is grandstanding to defend the Constitution of the United States through impeachment. But it didn’t cause Al Green to bend one whit. So I call him an apostolic successor to the signatories of the Declaration of Independence.

We need Al Greens. Without Al Greens, politics becomes a petrified forest, which is not good for anybody.

RALPH NADER: Congressman Green, we’d like to hear your response to this and your assessment of the new majority by the Democratic Party in the House of Representatives come January. Are they going to produce?

AL GREEN: Thank you first for the kind and heartwarming words that were just stated. I hope that I’ll live up to all of those wonderful things that you just said. So thank you, and thank you for the question.

Texas had a clean sweep. We have a new Governor. We have a new Senator from Texas. A new Lieutenant Governor. We have claimed the state House. Now that’s important because it does impact the opportunity to redistrict at some point in the future, and that then means it would impact Congress.

But as it relates to Congress, we have seen a night unlike what I thought we would see. I thought it would be a tsunami. I didn’t know that it’d be a super tsunami.

I’m grateful to see this happen, and I’m hopeful that we will take up affordability and accountability. Affordability obviously has been explained many times, and that has to do with the necessities of life, food, clothing, shelter, and then of course health care has to be a part of it.

But accountability is about also impeachment. I don’t know how we can have leadership and others say that the president has committed impeachable offenses and not take up the issue of impeachment. You have to acknowledge that your words mean something when you say this. So my hope is that there’ll be impeachment.

And I know this – if you look into the corruption and you find that there is corruption, the only penalty that the House of Representatives has is impeachment. There’s no other penalty. There’s nothing else that we can do to let the world know that we are going to take some action against a reckless, ruthless president who has turned ICE and CBP into his own private war machine. They literally have become a death squad, and they’ve taken lives. Renee Good, Alex Pretti, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, Johan Sebastian Duran Guerrero. All these lives have been lost, and the President has been covering it up.

He has made commentary about the deaths that were supportive of the people who were shooting. He has said they’ve done a good job.

All of these things are known to members of the House and they really don’t necessitate the kind of prolonged investigation that I hear people talking about.

In 1868, when President Andrew Johnson was impeached, there was no prolonged investigation. They impeached him because he was disparaging the House of Representatives. He was saying ugly things about the Congress. So I just don’t believe that we are going to escape impeachment. And I’m sending the President a letter. And in this letter, I’ll be explaining to him that he will be impeached or he’ll have to resign. I firmly believe he’ll be impeached. It would be a shame and a scar, a stain on the Congress of the United States of America if we allow him to leave office without being impeached again. I don’t know what the Senate will do, but I do know this: if it takes some 67 votes to sustain an impeachment by finding the president guilty of these offenses that he would be charged with, I think we should send it to the Senate and see what they’ll do.

Just as we’re going to send legislation to the Senate, and we’re going to see if the President will sign it. And if he vetoes the legislation, then it’s going to take 67 votes to overcome that veto in the Senate, and we’ll have to have two-thirds of the House.

So the two-thirds rule applies to legislation that president vetoes. And just as we will send that legislation and let him veto it, I think we should send impeachment to the Senate. And let’s see what happens in the Senate.

NADER: Congressman Green, you introduced several impeachment resolutions in 2025 and 2026. The latest being September 15th. And under House Rule IX, the Republican Speaker of the House has to give you a vote. He can’t block it. And so you put this impeachment resolution on the floor. And lo and behold, Hakeem Jeffries wanted his Democrats to either vote against it or to vote present.

Well, it turns out 147 Democrats voted on your side, and only 47 Democrats voted present at the instruction of Hakeem Jeffries. What can you tell our listeners about where Hakeem Jeffries stands on this?

When he was asked about impeachment in April, he said – “I don’t want to go to that area of discussion.” And he dodged the question again more recently when asked by a reporter.

Congressman Green, you know this better than we do. You have the controlling Democrats in the House who have supported a larger military budget, along with the Republicans and the generals, year after year. They take huge money from AIPAC and Wall Street. They protect Wall Street. They support Netanyahu’s genocide in Palestine, and they’re all against the vast public opinion of their own voters back home.

I mean, 90 percent of the Democrats want impeachment, according to Celinda Lake. Two-thirds of the independents want impeachment, and that was back in April. It’s probably even higher now.

How would you advise the Democrats in the House, whether they’re incumbents or newly elected on what to do on impeachment?

GREEN: I did hear your interview with Miss Celinda Lake. I thought it was one of the great interviews that I’ve heard. She is very knowledgeable, and I did hear those numbers wherein she indicated that we have large majorities of people who want to see impeachment. I think that it’s going to be difficult to overlook the will of the people.

We now see what happens to Republicans when they’ve gone too far in overlooking the will of the people. And I think that the road to impeachment is one that the candidates who are seeking the presidency are going to have to travel. They’re going to have to explain why they are opposed to it, or why they support it. I don’t think this is going to just go away.

And I want to commend you Mr. Nader because of what you said in terms of giving the facts. That is something that you don’t hear in the status quo news sources. They don’t publish that. What they do is speak against impeachment, but they’ll never give the rationale for it, or anyone else who has a rationale for it. They won’t have us on their shows.

So that says to me – we have momentum because the status quo news will ignore you. When you’re moving in a significant direction that’s antithetical to what they want, they just ignore you. That says that they know the numbers that you just referenced. It says that they understand that if they don’t do something to stop this impeachment train, that it can get out of control as they see it, such as they can’t control its movement.

These things are not going to evaporate. They will have to do something, and pusillanimous politicians are not going to prevent this from moving forward. I regret that I won’t be there to push it, but I do believe it will still continue with its momentum and move forward.

FEIN: There’s nothing that puts a ceiling on the number of impeachment resolutions that can be introduced. My friend Congressman Thomas Massie already has an impeachment resolution that he’s called under Rule IX against Pete Hegseth, which in part can be a predicate against Trump, since Hegseth is a subordinate. James Madison was very clear that a president can be impeached for failing to rein in illegal acts of his subordinates.

And the other thing that’s important to remember is that the way impeachment works is even if this House, the 119th Congress, votes impeachment, the trial could still be legitimate in the 120th Congress by the Senate, which is sworn in on January 3rd.

So it’s not like a futile exercise because you can’t have the Senate trial before we move into 2027. The impeachment under all precedent remains valid until it’s tried in the Senate.

NADER: Do you have any plans for the interregnum in that regard?

GREEN: I am giving it consideration, Mr. Nader. I believe that there are additional impeachable offenses that have not been addressed. But I also know that impeachable offenses that have been introduced and have not had a positive reception can be introduced again. It’s very similar to an indictment by a grand jury. If one grand jury does not indict, that doesn’t mean you can’t take it to another grand jury. And that doesn’t mean that you have to wait until you get a new House of Representatives.

They have come up with all kinds of rationales for not impeaching. You need so many Republican votes before you move forward. Or you must see it as something very sacred. And you only do it after you have had a prolonged investigation.

This is just not the case. History has shown us that it has not been the case when people have been impeached. Andrew Johnson, for example, was impeached without a prolonged investigation,

I’m giving it consideration. I do want to see what happens with the impeachment of Hegseth. And after we see that, I will be making a decision on how to move forward.

But in the interregnum, as you properly label it, Mr. Nader, I’m going to send the President a letter where I explain to him that he will be impeached. I firmly, absolutely believe that he’ll be impeached before he leaves office.

I think that it’ll happen, and it should happen. We should not allow the next would-be Trump to believe that he can create a death squad that takes the lives of people with impunity, giving them a license to kill, making them judge, jury, prosecutor, and executioner.

We cannot allow that. If we do, it will be a stain on Congress that posterity will forever be critical of.

NADER: Trump does the same thing overseas. He thinks he can start any war, attack any country, kill any people. He says this openly, which is one of the prime impeachable offenses because the declare war clause is exclusively given to the Congress by the framers of our Constitution. He’s going to start losing his Republican base. They’re going to blame him for yesterday’s disastrous election results. He will no longer have their automatic knee-jerk support for whatever he does or whatever he asks of them. He’s going to be on the defensive. And some people said that’s when he’s going to be the most dangerous, the most outrageous, of his entire political career. Do you think that he’s going to, in effect, go berserk way beyond his veto power to try to regain the momentum? And if he does, that will just feed the grounds for impeachment, not just by Democrats but by Republicans who see him destroying the Republican Party.

GREEN: I think he clearly has to be in charge. He has to be the person who made the decision. It’s an all-or-nothing game for him. If you are negotiating with him, he has to be the victor. You have to be the loser.

And without that ability to win every time as he sees it, I think that he could go to extremes. And I do hope that these extremes will cause us to give strong consideration to impeaching him. You mentioned the war powers and the fact that Congress declares war, but also just the way he is completely obliterating the Constitution as it relates to due process, just pick people up and take them to some foreign place. Lawyers have to exercise extreme measures to just find out where they are. The way he has ignored the separation of powers. He doesn’t seem to believe that the judiciary is to be respected until he is absolutely cornered.

There are many reasons to impeach him, and I think that you’re right that he could go to extremes, excessive extremes, such that members of Congress would abandon him and take up the impeachment articles.

But my position is this, Mr. Nader. If not one person votes with me, there are some things that you have a moral imperative to do. You just don’t allow people to be killed, and many would say murdered, in the cases of Alex Pretti, Renee Good – and do nothing when there is something that you can do. And the something for a president is impeachment. I think he’ll be impeached.

NADER: And most people don’t know that when the Senate conducts his trials, there are public hearings. If you have fifteen impeachment articles, a lot of them on kitchen table issues, there’s going to be all kinds of witnesses and all kinds of media that will further undermine Trump and the Republican Party. And once the Senate convicts Trump, there is no appeal into the federal courts. He can’t delay and take it up to his six injustices on the Supreme Court months and months later. It’s final and immediate.

GREEN: I have reason to believe that there will be an effort to change Rule IX so that one person will not be able to bring impeachment to a vote. I hope that I’m wrong, because that would then make it difficult for us to bring these issues to the attention of the public. I have reason to believe that may be done.

NADER: You are talking about the Democrats changing Rule IX?

GREEN: It would be voted on by the Republicans and the Democrats. It wouldn’t just be the Democratic Caucus alone. I’m hoping I’m wrong.

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