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SH's avatar
SH
1d

Thanx, Al - there is no one else in Congress like you, sadly ....

i do not have great hopes for this Congress ....

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Go fly a kite's avatar
Go fly a kite
10h

Congratulations to a true champion of democracy! I have followed his courageous decisions through the years and have admired his leadership. Very happy that he is being recognized as a leader who should be emulated.

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