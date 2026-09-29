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Go fly a kite's avatar
Go fly a kite
Sep 29

But it still doesn’t get to the heart of the question of why they got to this position of thinking/knowing they can do anything they want. Are they the Jewish Mafia extorting obsequious subservience of anyone who is in their sphere of contact?

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Alice's avatar
Alice
Oct 2

By and large using this as a resource list - thanks. And sharing.

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