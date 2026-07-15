Consumer advocate Ralph Nader and constitutional lawyer and scholar Bruce Fein will convene the second in a series of watershed symposia on the urgency of impeaching and removing President Donald Trump.

The symposium will be held on July 22, 2026, at the Senate Visitors Center, Room 201-00 in Washington, D.C.

The event is open to the public, but attendees must respond by Monday July 20 at 10 am. (To attend, sign up here.)

The event will focus on criminal wars of aggression, murder, piracy, kidnapping, bribery, extortion, auctioning off pardons, refusing to faithfully execute the laws, abusing prosecutorial discretion to reward political friends or donors and to harass political opponents, employing government power to punish or silence critics, ruling by decree through bogus declarations of national emergencies, racist, xenophobic attacks on immigrants, and decapitating consumer welfare, health, safety, and environmental agencies.

The event will explore strategies for defeating President Trump’s dictatorial ambitions, including state authorities, law professors, and support for House Resolution 1155.

Opening remarks will be delivered by Ralph Nader.

Speakers include Congressman Steve Cohen (D-Tennessee), Richard Painter (Chief White House ethics lawyer under George W. Bush), Erwin Chemerinsky (Dean, UC Berkeley Law School), Celinda Lake (President, Lake Research Partners), Michael J. Gerhardt (Pre-eminent scholar on Impeachment and the Constitution), Suparna Reddy (Senior Counsel, Free Speech For People), William D. Hartung (Senior Research Fellow, Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft), Mark Green (former New York City Public Advocate).

Congressman Al Green (D- Texas) has also tentatively confirmed his participation.

The symposium will take place in Room 201-00 of the Senate Visitors Center from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with coffee available beginning at 11:00 am. Lunch will be served at 12:15 pm.