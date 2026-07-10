“Total cowardice,” muttered a friend recently after spending a day on Capitol Hill visiting various predominantly Democratic Congressional offices.

She was lamenting what so many of us experience during visits to the Hill, where we are routinely met with a whole litany of largely lame excuses made by Democratic offices as to why they can’t do anything. This even includes refusing to support legislation brought by members of their own party.

The disconnect between many Democratic members of Congress and their constituents — never mind the mood in the country in general — is matched only by the disarray within their own ranks.

The low point of this was on full display when Representative Jared Golden, a Maine Democrat, was the only member of his party to vote on April 15 — tax day — against the House War Powers Resolution (H.Con.Res.40), which would have limited President Trump’s ability to continue waging war with Iran. The vote failed to pass by one vote. His.

Code Pink founder Medea Benjamin decided to visit Golden’s office after the vote to find out what prompted such a fatal defection — the vote was 214-213. In an off-camera response she recorded and later posted while speaking with one of Golden’s staffers, she was met with possibly the most preposterously absurd justification yet.

“His biggest thing right now is that if we abruptly cut off this war, then that could leave this region really destabilized,” the staffer told Benjamin. “He thinks abruptly ending this could be a really big problem down the road and while he might not have been for it in the first place, we are in conflict now, and we’re limiting the presidency’s options so much by ending this really abruptly.”

There is a wonderful word in British English that applies to such situations: gobsmacked. But Benjamin, whose gob has been doubtlessly thus smacked countless times, pressed on.

Surely, she reasoned, it’s obvious that it is the war itself that is dangerously destabilizing the region? The staffer would not be moved.

It is no surprise to note that Golden has accepted more than one million dollars from pro-Israel sources since he arrived in Congress in January 2019. He announced last November that he will not be seeking re-election.

Golden’s defection was not the only one of the day. That same evening, Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent, offered two Joint Resolutions of Disapproval in the Senate — one to stop sending $295 million worth of armored bulldozers to Israel and the other to halt weapons of mass destruction, in particular 1,000 pound bombs, at a cost of almost $500 million to US taxpayers.

Despite the now — and, in reality always — indisputable evidence that Israel is using both the bulldozers and the bombs to attack civilians and non-military infrastructure in Iran, Lebanon, the West Bank and Gaza — where humanitarian supplies and needed relief personnel are still being blocked from entering — eleven Democrats decided it was perfectly alright to perpetuate Israeli war crimes by voting to approve the bombs. Seven of them voted to keep sending the bulldozers.

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Among this ugly minority was the Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, alongside his New York colleague, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, both of whom seem to have forgotten that New York is ranked in the top five most progressive states in the country.

Schumer’s vote prompted immediate calls for his resignation as Senate Minority Leader, from members of his own party.

“Mr. Schumer, you are out of touch with our base and the nation. Step aside,” said California Congressman Ro Khanna.

The vote was nevertheless hailed as a historic shift within the Democratic Party, given that 40 Democratic Senators voted for the resolution this time, compared to the 17 Democrats who joined Sanders the first time he offered a joint resolution of disapproval to block arms sales to Israel in November 2024.

The legislation did not pass, of course, since the Republicans all voted against it, demonstrating a unity, albeit for the wrong cause, that the Democrats appear unable to muster.

The disarray within the Democratic Party had been on full display already during multiple attempts by Congressman Al Green of Texas to bring articles of impeachment against President Trump. Green began his efforts during Trump’s first term, but not only has he never had his party’s full support, he has been the object of open hostility from some of his own colleagues.

In response to Green’s second impeachment attempt during Trump’s current term in December 2025 (Green also tried in June 2025) the Democratic brahmins quickly closed ranks, putting out a statement both patronizing and procrastinatory, claiming that impeachment can’t just happen overnight.

“The effort traditionally requires a comprehensive investigative process, the collection and review of thousands of documents, an exacting scrutiny of the facts, the examination of dozens of key witnesses, Congressional hearings, sustained public organizing and the marshaling of the forces of democracy to build a broad national consensus,” wrote House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York), House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Massachusetts), and House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-California) with no small measure of pomposity. “None of that serious work has been done.”

And yet not one of them could be bothered to embark on that serious work, no matter how much peril the clearly deranged occupant of the White House continued to put us in.

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