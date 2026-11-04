The Congressional caucus opposing Israel's genocide keeps growing.

Newly elected member of Congress Melat Kiros (Colorado)

But will it be strong enough to elect leaders not named Charles Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries?

That will be the question front and center facing the Democratic caucus in the Senate and House come January.

In the August-September 2026 issue of the Capitol Hill Citizen, we profiled 45 anti-genocide candidates running for Congress. Many didn’t make it out of their primaries. A handful lost by razor thin margins yesterday. Some of the races are, as of this writing, still too close to call.

But the breaking news this morning is that almost a third of those profiled – fourteen of these anti-genocide candidates – did win their elections yesterday and will be sworn into Congress in January.

That includes two new Senators – Abdul El-Sayed (Michigan) and Troy Jackson (Maine) – and twelve new members of the House – Melat Kiros (Colorado), Angela Gonzalez-Torres (California), Randy Villegas (California), Analilia Mejia (New Jersey), Chris Rabb (Pennsylvania), Claire Valdez (New York), Brad Lander (New York), Darializa Avila Chevalier (New York), Adam Hamawy (New Jersey), William Lawrence (Michigan), Donovan McKinney (Michigan) and Frederick Haynes (Texas.)

Five others, including Justin Pearson (Tennessee) and Elizabeth Lee (Arizona), are in races too close to call as of this writing.

But the twelve new anti-genocide members of the House will join a group of 21 current members of the House who signed onto Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib’s resolution (HR 876) recognizing the genocide of the Palestinian people and calling for the cut off of military aid to Israel.

That would be a block of 35 members of the House – big enough to defeat pro-Israel Hakeem Jeffries’ (“Jerusalem is the sixth borough of New York City”) bid to become the new Speaker of the House.

Will they do it?

Probably not.

Why?

Because they are Democrats.

And history shows that young Democratic members enter Congress wanting to change the Democratic Party. But invariably, the Democratic Party changes them.

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