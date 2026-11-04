The Congressional caucus opposing Israel's genocide keeps growing.
But will it be strong enough to elect leaders not named Charles Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries?
That will be the question front and center facing the Democratic caucus in the Senate and House come January.
In the August-September 2026 issue of the Capitol Hill Citizen, we profiled 45 anti-genocide candidates running for Congress. Many didn’t make it out of their primaries. A handful lost by razor thin margins yesterday. Some of the races are, as of this writing, still too close to call.
But the breaking news this morning is that almost a third of those profiled – fourteen of these anti-genocide candidates – did win their elections yesterday and will be sworn into Congress in January.
That includes two new Senators – Abdul El-Sayed (Michigan) and Troy Jackson (Maine) – and twelve new members of the House – Melat Kiros (Colorado), Angela Gonzalez-Torres (California), Randy Villegas (California), Analilia Mejia (New Jersey), Chris Rabb (Pennsylvania), Claire Valdez (New York), Brad Lander (New York), Darializa Avila Chevalier (New York), Adam Hamawy (New Jersey), William Lawrence (Michigan), Donovan McKinney (Michigan) and Frederick Haynes (Texas.)
Five others, including Justin Pearson (Tennessee) and Elizabeth Lee (Arizona), are in races too close to call as of this writing.
But the twelve new anti-genocide members of the House will join a group of 21 current members of the House who signed onto Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib’s resolution (HR 876) recognizing the genocide of the Palestinian people and calling for the cut off of military aid to Israel.
That would be a block of 35 members of the House – big enough to defeat pro-Israel Hakeem Jeffries’ (“Jerusalem is the sixth borough of New York City”) bid to become the new Speaker of the House.
Will they do it?
Probably not.
Why?
Because they are Democrats.
And history shows that young Democratic members enter Congress wanting to change the Democratic Party. But invariably, the Democratic Party changes them.
The next issue of Capitol Hill Citizen is coming soon. Order your print copy at capitolhillcitizen.com.
AOC and NYC Mayor Mamdani have already publicly announced their support for Jeffries as speaker. I read somewhere that progressive members and candidates were approached privately by the party and told that they would not receive financial support from the party unless they committed in advance of the election to support Jeffries as speaker. I’ve never trusted AOC, as her ambition seems to exceed her principles, but I was disappointed in Mamdani. I suspect that Obama’s endorsement of El Sayed will be followed by pressure on him to support a corporate (read “right-wing”) Democratic candidate for president in 2028.
As I’ve written elsewhere, we need to banish the labels, “centrist” and “moderate” to describe genocide supporting Democrats. There’s nothing moderate about supporting a genocide — or the suppression of civil liberties in the U.S. that has accompanied it. Those labels are no less propaganda than “antisemitism” to describe opposition to genocide. And they have gone a long way toward enabling the genocide. By design. I expect their use by the NYC, but alternative media (like the Intercept) still uses them and should know better. I hope CHC readers will challenge their use in other publications. As Norman Finkelstein has noted, Confucius said that the beginning of all wisdom is to correctly name things. And as Orwell tried to warn us, corruption begins with the corruption of language.
Happy about the election results, but our biggest challenges are still ahead of us.
Same as it ever was. Lots of promises before the election and then a bang on your nose. I just hung up on my father after a rant of 17 minutes, in how he explained from Europe to me here in the US, how wonderful everything would be after this election. He did not even grasp that governors do not have a say in national politics. And in the meanwhile the old country where he lives, is without a government too, and not for a few days I am sure. It usually takes them a year or more to get something together that works just as perfect as the former Kabuki theater.