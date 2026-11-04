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Nancy's avatar
Nancy
6hEdited

AOC and NYC Mayor Mamdani have already publicly announced their support for Jeffries as speaker. I read somewhere that progressive members and candidates were approached privately by the party and told that they would not receive financial support from the party unless they committed in advance of the election to support Jeffries as speaker. I’ve never trusted AOC, as her ambition seems to exceed her principles, but I was disappointed in Mamdani. I suspect that Obama’s endorsement of El Sayed will be followed by pressure on him to support a corporate (read “right-wing”) Democratic candidate for president in 2028.

As I’ve written elsewhere, we need to banish the labels, “centrist” and “moderate” to describe genocide supporting Democrats. There’s nothing moderate about supporting a genocide — or the suppression of civil liberties in the U.S. that has accompanied it. Those labels are no less propaganda than “antisemitism” to describe opposition to genocide. And they have gone a long way toward enabling the genocide. By design. I expect their use by the NYC, but alternative media (like the Intercept) still uses them and should know better. I hope CHC readers will challenge their use in other publications. As Norman Finkelstein has noted, Confucius said that the beginning of all wisdom is to correctly name things. And as Orwell tried to warn us, corruption begins with the corruption of language.

Happy about the election results, but our biggest challenges are still ahead of us.

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
5h

Same as it ever was. Lots of promises before the election and then a bang on your nose. I just hung up on my father after a rant of 17 minutes, in how he explained from Europe to me here in the US, how wonderful everything would be after this election. He did not even grasp that governors do not have a say in national politics. And in the meanwhile the old country where he lives, is without a government too, and not for a few days I am sure. It usually takes them a year or more to get something together that works just as perfect as the former Kabuki theater.

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