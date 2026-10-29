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Falsificationism's avatar
Falsificationism
1d

Briahna Joy Gray's predictions about what well-intentioned people will actually do once elected as Democrats have been undefeated so far. She certainly deserves the #1 spot here.

Morally consistent, but with the credentials of a former Bernie Press Secretary to back up the logic and predictions.

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Ann M's avatar
Ann M
1dEdited

Add American Prestige, Radio War Nerd, More Perfect Union and This Is Revolution to the list.

Drop Bad Faith - I can’t stand listening to Brihana’s personal inter-left beefs along with her annoyingly tenuous grasp of history.

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