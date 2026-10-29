It would be our preference that citizens of the United States got their information from print newspapers like Capitol Hill Citizen.

We would take our good old time, read the newspaper, put it down, take a sip of coffee, discuss with our fellow citizens, take strong civic action and build a peaceful, abundant world.

In fact, our preference would be to constantly descend the technology ladder.

If you are on a video call, block the video and do audio only.

If you have a choice between television and radio, choose radio.

If you have a choice between radio and print, choose print.

If you have a choice between print and face-to-face human communication, choose face-to-face human communication.

But alas, we are addicted to the machine.

And part of our addiction is to podcasts.

Given that addiction, we have to pick and choose.

And pick and choose we do.

With a tip of the hat to David Letterman, we present the Capitol Hill Citizen’s Top Ten Podcasts (drum roll, please).

Number 10. Greater Eurasia Podcast with Glenn Diesen

Glenn Diesen is a Norwegian political scientist and political commentator currently serving as a professor at the Department of Business, History and Social Sciences at the University of South-Eastern Norway. It’s Judge Napolitano’s Judging Freedom with an Eurasian flavor.

Recent guests include Douglas MacGregor, Yanis Varoufakis, Jeffrey Sachs, Chas Freeman, Trita Parsi, Richard Wolff, Scott Ritter and John Mearsheimer. The Washington Blob hates this group – and that’s one reason why we love it. The enemy of my enemy is my friend. Diesen puts the blame on NATO’s aggressive policies toward Russia and, for that, has been accused of being a Putin puppet – but which anti-war voice on the left hasn’t?

Number 9: The Ralph Nader Radio Hour

We love everything about this show, from the dynamo behind it – Ralph Nader – to the co-hosts – Steve Skrovan, David Feldman and Hannah Feldman – to the regular segment – Corporate Crime Reporter Morning Minute – featuring yours truly.

Recent guests include Dr. Feroze Sidhwa on the Gaza death undercount, Mary Berry on the legacy of her father Wendell Berry, Dave Zirin on Howard Zinn, Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson on the fall of the American Empire, Judge Andrew Napolitano on the Israeli genocide and the impeachment of Trump, Omer Bartov on Israel: What Went Wrong, Winona LaDuke on reasserting indigenous control, and pollster Celinda Lake on the American people and impeachment.

Nader regularly rips into the corporate duopoly but has a special place in his heart for the venomous Trump.

Number 8: The Scott Horton Show

We love listening to anti-war shows – left, right and center. This one is hosted by Scott Horton, director of the Libertarian Institute and author of three great anti-war books – Fool’s Errand: Time to End the War in Afghanistan, Enough Already: Time to End the War on Terrorism, and Provoked: How Washington Started the New Cold War with Russia and the Catastrophe in Ukraine.

Horton is great on his show and when he is a guest, especially going up against mainstream hosts like Piers Morgan in the UK. Recent guests include Robert Wright on the threats posed by AI, Eli Clifton and Ian Lustig and the state of the Israel Lobby in the USA, Rich Baris on the most underappreciated trends in American politics, and Ron Paul on the Iran war.

Number 7: The Mike Francesa Podcast

We are addicted to Mike Francesa’s New York-based sports show and guilty about it, first and foremost because Francesa is a lifelong Yankee fan and we here at the Capitol Hill Citizen are not.

But if you want to learn how to communicate with the American people, you could do a lot worse than listening to Francesa in his Queens accent. He’s constantly ripping the unlimited greed of the NFL owners. He’s the Bernie Sanders of sports talk, even down to the verbal tics – “let’s be honest” and “that huge” (pronounced “uge”).

Francesa makes every sports story sound like it’s the end of the world. Were we to take the corporate duopoly as seriously as Francesa takes the failing New York Jets’ coach, we would have built a dynasty of a political movement by now.

But let’s be honest, we aren’t there yet.

Number 6: Unfettered Speech Podcast with Leonard Goodman and Patrick Sullivan

We thought that Chicago left populist politics died with Studs Terkel. But alas, we were wrong again. There is a populist pulse in Chicago, and it runs through Integrity Media, which partners with a wide swath of the left podcastsphere. And to boot, two Integrity Media stalwarts – Leonard Goodman and Patrick Sullivan – host their own show – The Unfettered Speech Podcast.

Recent guests include Katie Halper on Israel Palestine, Bill Black on the Real Reason Banks Fail, Steven Donziger on How An Oil Giant Turned a Lawsuit into a Weapon, Patrick Henningsen on The Iran Story the Western Media Won’t Tell, Anya Parampil on the Free Speech Trap, and Omali Yeshitela on the Cost of Speaking Out.

Number 5: The Katie Halper Show

How can you not love Katie Halper? She started her career as a stand up comedian and comedy is her first love. (She co-hosted a Youtube show called Morning Jew with Heather Gold.) She provided weekly commentary for The Hill’s Rising program until she proposed a segment defending Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and criticizing Israel. Higher ups at The Hill killed the segment and fired Halper from the show.

She went on to start her own podcast. Recent guests include Judge Andrew Napolitano on why he supports Abdul El-Sayed for Senate in Michigan, Professor Sami Al-Arian on Palestinian resistance, Roger Waters and Mona Miari about art and politics and cowards (Ed Sheeran and Metallica frontman James Hetfield), Illan Pappe on the New Historians, and Craig Mokhiber on how to arrest Netanyahu.

Number 4. Judging Freedom with Andrew Napolitano

Again, left right or center – we don’t care – just as long as you oppose the forever war machine. And former Fox News Host and libertarian Judge Andrew Napolitano fits the bill. He was an early supporter of Donald Trump – and he told friends that Trump considered appointing him to the Supreme Court. Trump appointed Brett Kavanagh instead.

That was good for us podcast listeners, as Napolitano turned on Trump and Israel and the MAGA freaks. Judging Freedom is home to a host of anti-neocon, anti-neolib activists, including regulars John Mearsheimer, Matthew Hoh, Chas Freeman, Jeffrey Sachs, Lawrence Wilkerson, Max Blumenthal, Aaron Mate, Glenn Diesen, and Trita Parsi.

Number 3: The Chris Hedges Report

We could do without the regular reminder that – It’s Over. Because it ain’t over until the Fat Lady Sings. And she hasn’t sung yet. But despite the doomerism, we love this show. It’s important to listen to this podcast regularly because it’s important to remind ourselves how close to the ledge we are.

The former New York Times foreign correspondent and Pulitzer Prize winner has commentary and guests hard to find elsewhere. Recently, our eyes were opened by listening to Jill Lepore on the rise and fall of the artificial state, Susan Neiman on understanding the Trump era, Robin Andersen on documenting the U.S. media’s complicity in the genocide of Gaza, Whitney Webb on the Epstein network, and Adam Hamawy on why the former U.S. Army physician is running for Congress.

Number 2: System Update with Glenn Greenwald

Perhaps the pre-eminent civil rights, free speech lawyer and journalist of our time, Greenwald is the winner of the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for the NSA-Snowden revelations. After a falling out with The Intercept, he now hosts the System Update podcast from his home in Brazil.

Lib Dems hate him for befriending right leaning anti-war podcasters like Tucker Carlson. But we can’t hate a guy who regularly smashes the corporate pro-war duopoly. Recent guests include Benjamin Moser on Jewish Anti-Zionism and Kshama Sawant on Challenging one of the worst House Dems.

Number 1: Bad Faith Podcast with Briahna Joy Gray

In the event you get giddy with the blue wave sweeping over the country, listen to Briahna to calm you down. She’s got nothing good to say about the Democrats. (And yes, I mean the Democrats, not just the Corporate Democrats) And every time I find myself falling into the corporate duopoly trap, I dial up the Bad Faith podcast and Briahna saves me from the fall.

Why? Well, Briahna believes that even the most well intentioned Democrat – like Mamdani or Bernie – will not change the corporate Democratic Party. Instead, the Party will change them.

That’s why Bad Faith is our number one podcast. It keeps us honest (that is, keeps us from falling into the D Trap, from which there is no way out.)

Recent eye openers have included Norman Finkelstein on why Zionism isn’t racism (that’s not a typo, check it out), the Great Rehabilitation with Andrew Cockburn, Who’s Doing the Bending? with David Sirota, Can we Stop the Co-Opt? with Ajamu Baraka, The Left Will be Disciplined with Wajahat Ali and Woke Scare with Eddie Glaude, Jr.