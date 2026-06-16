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Laborism's avatar
Laborism
Jun 16

Having used a non-profit university health service, US private insurance, Medicare, and UK National Health, and once the Soviet health system, the ones I liked as a patient were the university health service, National Health, and the Soviet system. U.S. for-profit healthcare, at twice the cost of other developed nations for substantially inferior outcomes, quite simply stinks.

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Alice's avatar
Alice
Jun 16

Honestly! No justice for those seeking cleanliness and health? My Dr. Bronner's Boycott starts now.

From 2023, see comments below Dr. Bronner's post for Israel and a(n illegal) two state solution.

https://info.drbronner.com/all-one-blog/2023/05/israel-building-apartheid-state-palestinian-land-must-understand-can-stop/

Needing to remember to ask before I buy, - thank you CHC for raising awareness.

(And retractions/apologies if I'm wrong, no problem there. Just cite your factual sources.)

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