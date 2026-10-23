Introduction by Russell Mokhiber

In the August/September issue of the Capitol Hill Citizen, we ran a story titled Alaska Election Could Tip the Scales in Congress. At the time, a Native American – Democrat Mary Peltola – was a long shot to defeat the incumbent Republican Dan S. Sullivan.

But as our Alaska correspondent Gershon Cohen pointed out in the article, there was another Dan Sullivan in the race – a teacher from a small fishing village in Alaska – Dan J. Sullivan. Could Dan J. Sullivan take enough votes to tip the scales?

Maybe yes. And now, apparently, the Justice Department is freaked out about the chances that – as we pointed out – Alaska could tip the scales of Congress.

The Department yesterday filed a lawsuit seeking to block certification of the election results should the Senator Dan S. Sullivan lose by less than the number of votes Dan J. Sullivan gets.

And that just might happen. A recent poll puts Peltola defeating Senator Sullivan 49 percent to 46 percent, with Dan J. Sullivan coming in at 4 percent. Of course, everyone has a right to run and get as many votes as possible. But that won’t stop Trump from trying to steal it through the courts.

In case you missed it, here is our original reporting from Alaska that was published in the August/September 2026 issue of the Capitol Hill Citizen.

By Gershon Cohen

National pundits are focusing on Alaska’s elections because who wins in Alaska could determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate and the future of the Trump administration. Alaska is far more purple than its red reputation: we’ve had a Trump-genuflecting Republican Governor for the past eight years but the State House and Senate have been run for the past several sessions by Democrat-led bipartisan coalitions. Here’s a primer on what to know and who to watch on the Last Frontier.

In 2020, Alaskans passed a ballot measure to adopt Ranked Choice Voting (RCV.) Alaska will hold an open primary in August where anyone meeting basic legal requirements can run for public office. The top four vote-getters in the primary, regardless of party affiliation, move on to the general election in November where voters check the box for their favorite candidate, and can choose to cast a vote for their second, third and fourth favorite candidates as well. First-choice votes will be tallied and if no candidate gets to 50 percent+1 the candidate with the least first-choice votes will be dropped. If your first-choice candidate drops out and you entered a second-choice vote, your vote goes to that candidate and the ballots are counted again. The process repeats with the lowest candidate getting dropped each round until one of the remaining candidates hits 50 percent+1 and wins the election.

Most of the candidates in the August primary aren’t serious contenders – they aren’t raising or spending money, have little or no staff, and will be hard-pressed to get their families to vote for them. But there are a few “real” candidates in every race, and all three races look to be close with potentially major implications for the entire country.

The filing deadline this year was on June 1st. At the end of May, our U.S. Senate race looked to be a remarkably staid affair by Alaska standards, despite sporting 15 candidates. The contest looked set to be a two-candidate battle between Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan, a reliable Trump supporter, versus former-U.S. House Democrat and first Alaska Native to be elected to Congress, Mary Peltola. Just before the filing deadline the race took an unexpected turn: a last-minute entry filed by the name of — wait for it — Dan Sullivan. Dan J. Sullivan, a retired teacher from the small S.E. Alaska community of Petersburg, had enough of Senator Dan S. Sullivan’s silence on Trump’s short-sighted, unethical rants and policies, like the proposed $1.8 billion slush fund to pay off January 6th rioters, so Dan J, a.k.a. Petersburg Dan, decided to challenge Dan S, a.k.a. Silent Dan, to represent Alaska in the U.S. Senate.

State and National Republican party officials went predictably bonkers, accusing Dan J (without any compelling evidence) of being a plant by the Peltola campaign to create confusion. Peltola, who has been polling even or a little ahead of Dan S for months, denied the allegation. It’s notable that when little-known Dan S was running for the Senate back in 2014, another Dan Sullivan (Dan A) was running for reelection as Mayor of Anchorage on the same ballot. Post-election surveys indicated ~19 percent of Silent Dan’s votes for Senate came from confusion over which Sullivan was in which race – a fact the Alaska Republican party and the Republican National Committee was willing to overlook then and not remind us of now as a second Dan Sullivan enters the race.

The Alaska Republican Party accused Dan J (without any compelling evidence) in a brief filed with the Alaska Division of Elections (DoE) of violating election principles, committing fraud on his candidacy application, stealing intellectual property by creating a poster and website resembling the incumbent’s, and so on. As expected, Alaska DoE rolled over for a belly scratch and announced because of a “preponderance of the evidence” they would not allow Dan J to appear on the ballot. DoE had no legal justification under State law, Federal law, or the U.S. Constitution to deny his candidacy. They chose to presume his intent was simply an attempt to confuse the electorate, even though nothing in State election regulations gives DoE the authority to consider a candidate’s motive. Dan J took the State/DoE to court and his right to run was upheld during expedited reviews by both the Alaska Superior Court and Alaska Supreme Court. DoE is still trying to put a fat thumb on the scale, refusing to list Dan J’s choice of party on the sample ballot as Republican, which is his right, and by including the word incumbent next to Dan S, even though Alaska regulation prohibits the inclusion on the ballot of honorifics and titles.

In early July, not to be deterred by a unanimous decision of the Alaska Supreme Court and fearing the Dan J candidacy could take enough votes from Dan S to give Mary Peltola the win, the DOJ and FBI with the support of the Dan S campaign and Governor Mike Dunleavy launched an investigation into Dan J for wire fraud and conspiracy, in what certainly appears to be an effort to intimidate Dan J into dropping out of the race. While the race is still principally between Peltola and Dan S, with Dan J a long shot at best, between the ongoing political battles and the use of Ranked Choice Voting procedures the race could still take some wild turns.

In case you’re wondering if the Dunleavy administration is consistent in their treatment of “unconventional” candidates, fuggedaboutit: Alaska DoE has no problem listing Eric Hafner, who has never been to Alaska and is currently in a federal prison in New York on a 20-year sentence for threatening to kill judges, police officers and other officials in New Jersey, as a candidate for the Alaska U.S. House. His mother, Carol Hafner, who appears to live in S. Dakota and who is also not believed to have ever set foot in Alaska, will be on the ballot in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race. The Hafners will both be listed on the ballot as Democrats.

The Alaska U.S. House race also sports fifteen contenders, but first, a short back-story worthy of a Netflix mini-series.

In October of 1972, Nick Begich Sr. (D), Alaska’s lone member of the U.S. House, was flying from Anchorage to Juneau. Neither he nor the small plane were ever found. Several weeks later, despite the candidate’s death, Nick Begich Sr. was easily re-elected to Congress over a middle-school teacher named Don Young. Don, despite having the unique distinction of losing to a dead man, won the seat in a special election the following March and served in Congress for the next fifty years until his death in 2022.

Fast forward to 2008: a son of Nick Begich Sr. and former Mayor of Anchorage, Mark Begich (D), became one of Alaska’s U.S. Senators for one term, before losing to Dan S. in 2014. In 2022, Nick Begich Jr., grandson of aviation fatality Nick Begich Sr. decided to run for the U.S. House. His competition was Sarah Palin, who wanted back into Alaska politics after abdicating the Governorship to run for Vice-President, and former State House member Mary Peltola. Begich, a staunch Republican who fell far from the Begich family political tree, and Palin tore into each other so viciously to get the conservative vote that their respective camps refused to give each other their second-choice votes in our newly adopted RCV system, paving the way for Peltola to win a seat in Congress.

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In 2024 the Republicans got their act together for the head-to-head rematch between Nick Begich and Mary Peltola. Without the distraction of Palin in the race, Begich prevailed by 2.5 percent. Nick Jr., a major Trump supporter, is running for re-election again this November. In addition to being the nephew of former Democratic Senator Mark Begich, Nick Begich Jr. is also the nephew of former State Senator and current leader in the race for Alaska Governor, Tom Begich (D), who announced last Fall he’d be supporting Democrat Matt Schultz against his own nephew for the U.S. House seat. However, a month before the primary, Schultz withdrew in the face of an unexpected major commitment of money to his equally progressive opponent, Independent ex-teacher Bill Hill.

Not to be outdone, Alaska Governor’s race currently fields 17 candidates. Most have no shot at making the final four for the general election, but there are a number of viable candidates from both parties.

The Governor’s race includes Tom Begich (D), a former State Senator who has been leading the polls for ten months, Bernadette Wilson (R), a great-niece of former Governor Wally Hickel, Dave Bronson (R), a one-term Mayor of Anchorage, Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins (D), a former member of the State House, “Click” Bishop (R), a former State Senator, and signing up just before the filing deadline, Bill Walker (I), Alaska’s Governor for one term a decade ago.

A month out from Alaska’s August primary, with a lot of money still being spent and criminal investigations underway, a handicap of the races to establish the final four for each seat must be taken with a pound of salt but here’s my best guess:

In the U.S. Senate race incumbent Silent Dan (R) and Mary Peltola (D) will make the primary cut. Thanks to the suspect federal investigation and the public’s wide-spread frustration with the incumbent, Dan J will continue to benefit from significant earned media exposure and has a shot to make the general election. The fourth slot could go to any of ten others and won’t be of consequence. The general will be a battle between Mary Peltola and Silent Dan, with Dan J possibly tipping the scales for a Peltola victory.

In the U.S. House race incumbent Nick Begich Jr. (R) holds a slight lead but Bill Hill (I) is closing the gap. Although the third and fourth slots on the November House ballot are anyone’s guess, the race will be between Begich and Hill.

The Governor’s race final four will be Tom Begich (D) and Bernadette Wilson (R), with the remaining two spots going to either Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins (D), Dave Bronson (R), Bill Walker, the ex-moderate Republican turned (I), or Click Bishop, a moderate (R). Click seemed to have a good chance earlier in the year to win the moderate Republican vote but between the hard right Wilson and the moderate right Walker, he might not survive the August primary. If Begich and Kreiss-Tomkins both make the final four, RCV will likely result in combining most of their votes, and the same will likely happen to the votes for Wilson and Bronson. Walker and Bishop have the potential to get some cross-party votes, but it is unlikely they’ll get enough first place votes to survive into the later rounds of the RCV process. Winning the right to live in the Governor’s mansion in Juneau will depend on who drops out in which RCV round, and whether those votes transfer to someone still in the race.

All three races will be tied to Trump’s rise and fall over the next four months. The cost of fuel, food, energy, health care, lack of housing and school funding, etc., in addition to the economic and political expense of the on-again, off-again Iran war, will all loom large for or against the incumbents Silent Dan and Nick Begich Jr., who continue to back Trump no matter what he says or does.

Alaska’s next Congressional delegation could play a major role over the two remaining years of the Trump administration and whether there will be two more years, and being a major source of oil, natural gas, and minerals located at the nexus of the North Pacific, Arctic Ocean and Bering Sea (we really can see Russia from Alaska), the Alaska Governor’s race has more than a modicum of national significance as well.

That sums up the latest electoral news from the far north, where men are men, and women win the Iditarod.

Gershon Cohen works to protect Alaska waters and fisheries resources, and has been engaged in numerous political campaigns for over forty years.

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