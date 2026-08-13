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Rita C's avatar
Rita C
10h

Blue MAGA politicians feeling smug and comfortable: hopefully more and more people will wake up and understand that Blue MAGA and red MAGA are but one party in service of plutocrats - who buy these politicians to serve their interests instead of the people’s interests. Thank you Ralph Nader for your long and distinguished service to America.

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nosey parker's avatar
nosey parker
1h

Sam, you are such a breath of fresh air.

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