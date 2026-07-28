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Interview: Judge Andrew Napolitano
From our August/September 2025 Issue. To read more interviews like this in realtime, subscribe to Capitol Hill Citizen in print.
Who Should Lead the Anti-Corruption Campaign Against Trump?
Charles Schumer?
  Capitol Hill Citizen
Impeachment Symposium July 22 on Capitol Hill
Al Green Tired of Being Alone
  Capitol Hill Citizen
Not Red, Not Blue, We Want Something New
Two party corporate duopoly creates political opening. Who will fill the void? By Russell Mokhiber, from our May/June 2026 issue. For the full article…
From Impeachment to Genocide, to Iran war powers, Democrats fail to act
By Linda Pentz Gunter, from our May/June 2026 print issue. For the full article, subscribe to Capitol Hill Citizen in print.
Why Print?
On newspapers, democracy, and the things a screen cannot replace.

June 2026

May 2026

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