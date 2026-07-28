Capitol Hill Citizen Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Interview: Judge Andrew Napolitano
From our August/September 2025 Issue. To read more interviews like this in realtime, subscribe to Capitol Hill Citizen in print.
Jul 28
41
8
Who Should Lead the Anti-Corruption Campaign Against Trump?
Charles Schumer?
Jul 21
•
Capitol Hill Citizen
37
1
13
Impeachment Symposium July 22 on Capitol Hill
Al Green Tired of Being Alone
Jul 15
•
Capitol Hill Citizen
24
3
13
Not Red, Not Blue, We Want Something New
Two party corporate duopoly creates political opening. Who will fill the void? By Russell Mokhiber, from our May/June 2026 issue. For the full article…
Jul 15
21
3
4
From Impeachment to Genocide, to Iran war powers, Democrats fail to act
By Linda Pentz Gunter, from our May/June 2026 print issue. For the full article, subscribe to Capitol Hill Citizen in print.
Jul 10
19
6
Why Print?
On newspapers, democracy, and the things a screen cannot replace.
Jul 2
30
3
10
June 2026
Meet a Citizen Reader
Rolfe White
Jun 29
•
Capitol Hill Citizen
22
5
Buzz Kill
The Democratic Party is Killing Us
Jun 16
•
Capitol Hill Citizen
42
4
12
The Bailout that Never Ended
Not So Wonderful for Taxpayers
Jun 14
•
Capitol Hill Citizen
35
1
14
Genocide the Non Profit Industrial Complex and the Democratic Party
Over the past couple of years, a hybrid type of activist has emerged in Washington, D.C.
Jun 4
•
Capitol Hill Citizen
37
1
17
May 2026
The Big Tech Campaign to Fast Track Nuclear Energy
Bill Gates at the Helm. Senators Whitehouse and Booker Take the Lead in Congress
May 29
•
Capitol Hill Citizen
17
6
Trump’s $4 Trillion Golden Dome Missile Defense Delusion
(This article appeared in the May/June 2026 issue of the Capitol Hill Citizen.
May 26
•
Capitol Hill Citizen
8
3
© 2026 Capitol Hill Citizen
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts